Romph Pou Agency Named Agency of Record for Devils River Whiskey

SAN ANTONIO, April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Devils River Whiskey has partnered with award-winning Romph Pou Agency to lead its brand development and national marketing strategy. Romph Pou Agency will work to build brand awareness for Devils River Whiskey, drive trials for the eight current whiskey expressions and position the Devils River Distillery as a "must-visit" destination in San Antonio, Texas.

"Working with a brand like Devils River Whiskey provides a unique creative opportunity," said Robert Pou, Romph Pou Agency Principal. "Devils River Whiskey is a bold brand that aims to transcend beyond the traditional bourbon drinking experience. As an agency, we are excited to immerse ourselves into their team, and help further evolve the brand as we support their vision for the future and drive growth."

Devils River Whiskey offers a rich and growing selection of bourbons that have won more than 60 national and international awards since the brand launched in 2017.

Founded in 1981, Romph Pou Agency is a full-service branding, marketing and creative agency that combines data-driven thinking and award-winning creativity to fuel growth for its clients. Romph Pou Agency is the largest full-service agency in Louisiana, with gross annual billings of more than $86 million. The agency is also one of the premier marketing agencies for the gaming industry across the United States, representing a range of nationally known casinos.

"As we look toward the future, we are excited to partner with a marketing agency of the caliber of Romph Pou Agency, which will play a critical role in elevating our brand," stated Mike Cameron, Co-Founder and President of Devils River Whiskey.

"Our brand discovered a partner that can harness the essence of our identity to connect authentically with our traditional customers and further our appeal with emerging customer groups by helping convert them to our award-winning whiskey portfolio," continued Cameron. "With Romph Pou's proven experience, innovative creativity and wide range of in-house capabilities, we know they are the right strategic partner in our highly competitive industry."

About Romph Pou Agency

Romph Pou Agency has more than 100 employees across four office locations in Shreveport, Louisiana; Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Tyler, Texas; and San Antonio, Texas. The agency was established in 1981 in Shreveport. It is the largest full-service marketing agency in Louisiana, representing clients in 20 states. Romph Pou Agency's dedicated team lives by the company motto, "How Fast Is Your Agency?"

Clients include international brands, such as The ICEE Company®, Royal Purple® Synthetic Oil, WinStar World Casino™ and Resort, and TruFuel®. Other clients include national and regional brands across multiple industries, such as gaming, healthcare, automotive, higher education, zoos, retail and more. To learn more about Romph Pou Agency, visit RPagency.com.

About Devils River Whiskey

Devils River Whiskey (a premium craft spirits company based in San Antonio, Texas) is committed to creating bold Texas whiskey. Devils River Whiskey stands apart from the competition because of its use of the purest water in Texas at the heart of the production process. Founded in 2017, Devils River Whiskey is recognized nationally as an award-winning brand, including multiple SIP Awards, The Fifty Best accolades and International Spirits Competition gold medals. Devils River Whiskey currently offers eight expressions distributed across the U.S. in 34 states via 375 Park Avenue Spirits. Visit DevilsRiverWhiskey.com for more information.

