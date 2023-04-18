Queen Anne Crowned with Iconic Red and Black Cunard Funnel in Latest Construction Milestone at Fincantieri

VALENCIA, Calif., April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Queen Anne received her crowning glory on Friday, April 14, as Cunard's iconic red and black funnel was secured onto the luxury cruise line's newest ship.

Cunard’s Newest Ship Queen Anne Receives Her Funnel on April 14, 2023, at Fincantieri Shipyard in Italy. (PRNewswire)

This significant construction milestone, the 'funnel lift,' makes Queen Anne one step closer to her launch in May 2024 .

This significant construction milestone, known as the 'funnel lift,' took place at the Fincantieri shipyard in Italy, and takes the remarkable ship one step closer to her maiden voyage in May 2024. It is an important shipbuilding moment that marks the installation of one of the ship's most recognizable features.

Queen Anne will be the 249th ship to sail under the Cunard flag, completing an impressive quartet alongside flagship Queen Mary 2, Queen Victoria, and Queen Elizabeth – the first time since 1999 that Cunard will have four Queens at sea.

Cunard's distinctive red and black funnels have adorned its ships for more than 150 years, becoming synonymous with the company's rich seafaring heritage and reputation for luxury ocean travel.

Their design is the brainchild of Robert Napier, the shipyard owner who built some of Cunard's earliest ships. The striking color scheme endures to this day, making Cunard ships instantly identifiable in ports across the world.

The design concepts for Queen Anne have been founded on heritage, craftmanship, style, storytelling, and innovation, and the 113,000-ton, 3,000-guest ship, which spans 14 decks, will offer travellers several breathtaking moments, including the largest curated art collection at sea.

The ship will also offer a range of uniquely Cunard experiences for guests, including five-star dining options with White Star Service, luxurious spa facilities, and new entertainment venues.

What's more, Queen Anne will take guests to some of the world's most enticing locations during her maiden season, from the cultural gems of the Mediterranean to the mystical landscapes of the Norwegian fjords.

"Cunard's signature red and black funnel is a part of our heritage, and we are thrilled to see it installed on our newest ship," said Matt Gleaves, VP Commercial, Cunard, North America. "The funnel lift is a significant milestone in the building process, and we are now one step closer to welcoming Queen Anne into service."

About Cunard

Cunard is a luxury British cruise line, renowned for creating unforgettable experiences around the world. Cunard has been a leading operator of passenger ships on the North Atlantic, since 1840, celebrating an incredible 183 years of operation.

There are currently three Cunard ships, Queen Mary 2, Queen Elizabeth and Queen Victoria and a fourth ship, Queen Anne, will enter service in 2024. This investment is part of the company's ambitious plans for the future of Cunard globally and will be the first time since 1999 that Cunard will have four ships in simultaneous service.

