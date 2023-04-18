Pet Releaf Dispels Hemp Myths and Educates Pet Owners on the Benefits of CBD

In light of 4/20 and National Pet CBD Day on 4/21, Pet Releaf is breaking down what's true when it comes to cannabis and our pets.

DENVER, April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As the nation celebrates 4/20 and National Pet CBD Day on 4/21, Pet Releaf, the leading provider of CBD products for pets, is taking the opportunity to educate pet owners about the myths and truths surrounding hemp and CBD.

Pet Releaf's best-selling CBD products include their line of Edibites – premium small-batch soft chews made in their Colorado bakery. These human-grade dog chews come in a variety of flavors and categories to support everything from stress to mobility to digestion. (PRNewswire)

We want to dispel the myths surrounding hemp and CBD and educate pet owners about the many benefits CBD offers.

Myth: Hemp and marijuana are the same thing.

Truth: While hemp and marijuana are both members of the cannabis family, they have distinct differences. The primary difference is their THC content. Hemp contains less than 0.3% THC, while marijuana contains more than 0.3% THC, which is responsible for its psychoactive effects.

Myth: CBD is dangerous for pets.

Truth: While CBD derived from marijuana can be harmful to pets due to its high THC content, CBD derived from hemp is safe and non-toxic. Pet Releaf's full-spectrum hemp-derived CBD products are specially formulated for pets and have undergone rigorous testing to ensure their safety and efficacy.

Myth: Hemp can get pets high.

Truth: Hemp contains very low levels of THC, the psychoactive compound in marijuana, which means it cannot get you or your pets high. Instead, hemp is known for its health benefits, including support for stress and occasional discomfort. Full-spectrum CBD products for pets are specially formulated to be safe and non-toxic, without producing any psychoactive effects.

Myth: CBD is a sedative that will make pets lethargic.

Truth: CBD is not a sedative, and it does not produce drowsiness in pets when administered at the appropriate amount. Instead, CBD can help to reduce stress, and promote relaxation in pets, which can have a calming effect without causing sleepiness.

Myth: Hemp is not a sustainable crop.

Truth: Hemp is a highly sustainable crop that requires fewer resources than many other crops. Hemp plants absorb carbon dioxide and help to improve soil quality, making it an environmentally friendly choice for farmers. Pet Releaf is proud to work with regenerative, sustainable hemp farms in the U.S.

Myth: Hemp is illegal.

Truth: Hemp was illegal for many years in the United States, but the 2018 Farm Bill legalized hemp at the federal level. Today, hemp cultivation and processing are legal in most states, subject to specific regulations. Pet Releaf can be purchased in all 50 states and beyond.

Myth: Hemp is only used for CBD products.

Truth: While CBD products are the most well-known use for hemp, there are many other applications for this versatile plant. Hemp can be used to make clothing, paper, building materials, food products, and more.

Myth: Pet CBD is only for pets that have extreme stress

Truth: Pet CBD has many uses, even as a daily supplement for perfectly healthy dogs! Some common uses include:

Calming support for car rides, travel, fireworks, and thunderstorms

Healthy joints and flexibility support

To help keep dogs in peak condition

To enhance overall physical and mental well-being

Support for the immune system

Separation support

Proper digestion and bowel health

Support for skin health, itchiness, & seasonal allergies

Behavioral problem management, including destructiveness and hyperactivity

"We want to dispel the myths surrounding hemp and CBD and educate pet owners about the many benefits these products can offer their furry friends," said President and Co-Founder Chelsea Gennings. "By using high-quality, full-spectrum, hemp-derived CBD products, pet owners can feel confident in the product they are purchasing."

Whether a pet is young or a senior, has stress over fireworks or just needs some extra joint support, Pet Releaf can help.

To learn more about Pet Releaf, visit petreleaf.com.

About Pet Releaf

Pet Releaf is the original plant-based pet CBD brand — supporting pets, their parents, and the planet with sustainably made, veterinarian-formulated hemp-based solutions. Since its founding more than a decade ago, the company has led the industry with its commitment to education, transparency, and most of all, effectiveness, and has transformed the lives of more than 5 million pets and their families. Sourced on regenerative farms in Colorado and awarded the NASC quality seal, Pet Releaf's products help reduce discomfort and irritation, support calm behavior and optimal digestion, and promote long-term health and general wellness. Learn more at petreleaf.com.

Media Contact

Miranda Carney

mirandac@petreleaf.com

Pet Releaf's full-spectrum USDA Organic Stress Releaf CBD Oil with Ashwagandha is perfect for upcoming travel, fireworks, thunderstorms, and more. (PRNewswire)

Pet Releaf is the original plant-based pet health brand — supporting pets, their parents, and the planet with sustainably made, veterinarian-formulated hemp-based solutions. (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Pet Releaf