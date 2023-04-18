Paralyzed Veterans of America issues statement applauding Executive Order on home-based care for Veterans, long-term care workers, and family caregivers

WASHINGTON, April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Paralyzed Veterans of America National President Charles Brown issued a statement following President Biden's Executive Order that includes supports for home-based care for Veterans, long-term care workers, and family caregivers.

"PVA commends President Biden for signing today's Executive Order capitalizing on the importance of America's care economy – the hardworking, underpaid, overlooked, in-demand, and often hard-to-find individuals who provide vital care services to populations unable to independently support themselves, from disabled veterans and the elderly to infants. This directive recognizes the dire importance of care workers, while taking an ALL-government approach with support from agencies – like the Department of Veterans Affairs, among others – to improve access to home-based care for Veterans, enhance job quality for long-term care workers, and support family caregivers.

This is truly a day to remember – a day where our nation's caregivers are finally prioritized, valued, seen, and supported. Not too long ago, my sister had to step down as my caregiver because there were no funds available to pay her, and I became dependent on the system. Access to caregiving services is crucial to paralyzed veterans like myself. While we see this moment as a BIG step forward in the right direction, PVA remains more committed than ever to getting Congress to pass the Elizabeth Dole Home and Community Based Services for Veterans and Caregivers Act (H.R. 6823/S. 3854)."

Brown continued, "Veterans with significant disabilities, like spinal cord injuries and disorders – like mine – require specialized and long-term services and supports throughout our lives. While today's Executive Order greatly helps disabled Veterans, this bill would go even further. It would raise the cap on how much VA can pay for the cost of home care from 65 percent of the cost of nursing home care to 100 percent; establish a "one-stop shop" webpage to centralize information for families and veterans on programs available; require VA to provide a coordinated handoff for veterans and caregivers denied or discharged from the comprehensive family caregiver program into any other eligible home care programs; and much more."

To learn more about the Elizabeth Dole Home and Community Based Services for Veterans and Caregivers Act, or join PVA in its fight to pass this bill visit here.

About Paralyzed Veterans of America Paralyzed Veterans of America is a 501(c)(3) non-profit and the only congressionally chartered veterans service organization dedicated solely for the benefit and representation of veterans with spinal cord injury or diseases. The organization ensures veterans receive the benefits earned through service to our nation; monitors their care in VA spinal cord injury units; and funds research and education in the search for a cure and improved care for individuals with paralysis.

As a life-long partner and advocate for veterans and all people with disabilities, PVA also develops training and career services, works to ensure accessibility in public buildings and spaces, and provides health and rehabilitation opportunities through sports and recreation. With more than 70 offices and 33 chapters, Paralyzed Veterans of America serves veterans, their families, and their caregivers in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. Learn more at PVA.org.

