Altitude Marketing Announces Partnership with Sytheon

Altitude Marketing, an integrated marketing agency serving B2B companies for over 19 years, recently announced a marketing partnership with Sytheon, a premier supplier of multifunctional, high-performance active ingredients for the personal care industry.

EMMAUS, Pa., April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sytheon is headquartered in the US, with locations in France and Singapore, well positioning the company to serve 60+ countries across the globe. As a research-backed company, all of Sytheon's ingredients are supported by deep clinical research with a focus on safety, sustainability, stability, differentiation and performance. Each active ingredient in the Sytheon portfolio is either directly derived from Mother Nature or inspired by natural chemistry and made through organic synthesis.

Altitude Marketing & Sytheon Partnership (PRNewswire)

The partnership with Altitude will seek to bolster Sytheon's global presence.

The partnership with Altitude will seek to bolster Sytheon's global presence through elevated branding and messaging, highly targeted product marketing, and focused lead generation.

"This partnership with Altitude Marketing is exactly what we were looking for to elevate our presence," said Sohini Ganguli, Sytheon's Head of Business Development. "Collaboration together will be the key to our future success!"

"With their science-first approach, market leadership position, Earth-friendly values and superior quality products, Sytheon is the real deal – and a great fit with Altitude," said Altitude Marketing CEO, Andrew Stanten. "We are incredibly excited that after an extensive agency search, Sytheon selected us as their global marketing partner."

About Altitude Marketing

Altitude Marketing is a modern, data driven, full-service B2B marketing agency that serves national and global technology-oriented companies in enterprise software, life sciences, biotechnology and established manufacturing. For more than 19 years, Altitude has thrived working with technology-oriented clients who have complex offerings and operate in regulated spaces. Ideally located between New York and Philadelphia in the Lehigh Valley, Pennsylvania, Altitude works with clients from all over the United States and Europe, providing a full suite of integrated marketing services: strategy, branding, messaging, web development, digital marketing, content marketing, lead generation, SEO, public relations, trade shows, social media, sales enablement, advertising, marketing automation, data analytics, channel support and more. Learn more at altitudemarketing.com or follow us on Linkedin , Facebook , Twitter and Instagram .

Media Contact:

Ziera Soda

ziera@altitudemarketing.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE ALTITUDE MARKETING