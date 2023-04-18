Achieve announces close of $191 million, AAA-rated personal loan securitization

Deal backed by $191.1 million in unsecured personal loans is the second deal in 2023 featuring Achieve Personal Loans

SAN MATEO, Calif., April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Achieve , the leader in digital personal finance, announces the April 13 close of an offering of $191.1 million in notes backed by Achieve Personal Loans.

Achieve Logo (PRNewswire)

The securitization, ACHV ABS Trust 2023-2PL, includes four classes of rated notes and is backed by 12,778 unsecured consumer personal loans. It is the 16th personal loan securitization sponsored by Freedom Consumer Credit Fund (FCCF), an investment fund managed by Freedom Financial Asset Management (FFAM), an Achieve company. It is the sixth personal loan deal from FCCF and FFAM to receive a AAA rating from DBRS Morningstar and the eighth to receive a AAA rating from Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA).

"With consumer credit card balances and total household debt both continuing to set new record levels, the need for Achieve Personal Loans has never been greater," said Achieve Co-Founder and Co-CEO Andrew Housser. "Our ongoing securitization activities are crucial to fulfilling our mission of helping everyday people get on, and stay on, the path to a better financial future."

Underwriting for Achieve Personal Loans ( formerly known as FreedomPlus loans ) is based on proprietary algorithms that evaluate behavioral, transactional, employment and income data, as well as a manual review of borrowers' creditworthiness. The underlying Achieve Personal Loans in the securitization were originated by bank partners Cross River Bank and Pathward®, N.A. on the Achieve Personal Loans platform. Achieve Personal Loans help consumers consolidate debt, lower interest rates and convert revolving debt into lower-cost, more consumer-friendly installment loans.

The Class A, Class B, Class C and Class D fixed-rate notes were rated AAA (sf), AA- (sf), A- (sf) and BBB- (sf), respectively, by KBRA. The Class A, Class B and Class C fixed-rate notes were rated AAA (sf), AA (sf) and A (sf), respectively, by DBRS Morningstar. The D class notes were not rated by DBRS. The transaction structure features overcollateralization, subordination, a reserve fund and excess spread.

ATLAS SP Partners served as structuring agent and joint bookrunner. Truist Securities and Jefferies each served as rated notes initial purchaser and joint book runner. CRB Securities served as rated notes co-manager.

Cumulative issuances across all FCCF-sponsored securitizations totals $4.8 billion and total loan originations through the FFAM platform and Achieve Home Loans exceeds $9.5 billion.

This press release is for informational purposes only and is neither an offer to sell nor the solicitation of an offer to buy the notes or any other securities and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any jurisdiction in which such offering, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. The notes have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (Securities Act), or the securities laws of any jurisdiction. The notes were offered and sold only to qualified institutional buyers in reliance on Rule 144A under the Securities Act and outside the United States to non-U.S. persons in offshore transactions in reliance on Regulation S under the Securities Act.

About Achieve

Achieve is the leader in digital personal finance. Our solutions help everyday people get on, and stay on, the path to a better financial future, with innovative technology and personalized support. By leveraging proprietary data and analytics, our solutions are tailored for each step of a consumer's financial journey and include personal loans , home equity loans , help with debt and financial tips and education. Headquartered in San Mateo, California, Achieve has nearly 3,000 dedicated teammates across the country with hubs in California, Arizona, Texas and Florida. Achieve is frequently recognized as a Best Place to Work.

Achieve and its affiliates are subsidiaries of Freedom Financial Network Funding, LLC, including Bills.com, LLC d/b/a Achieve.com (NMLS ID #138464) Equal Housing Lender; Freedom Financial Asset Management, LLC d/b/a Achieve Personal Loans (NMLS ID #227977); Freedom Resolution (NMLS ID #1248929); and Lendage, LLC d/b/a Achieve Loans (NMLS ID #1810501), Equal Housing Lender.

SOURCE Achieve