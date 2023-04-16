Dutch Bros launches new drink for National Cold Brew Day!

The Chocolate Crunch Cold Brew will be available for a limited time only

GRANTS PASS, Ore., April 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dutch Bros is kicking off National Cold Brew Day with a new drink that will make celebrating a lot tastier! The Chocolate Crunch Cold Brew is a triple chocolate delight and will be available at all 700+ Dutch Bros locations beginning April 20.

Experience the full interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/9092653-dutch-bros-launches-chocolate-crunch-cold-brew-for-national-cold-brew-day/

The Chocolate Crunch Cold Brew features Dutch Bros' Cold Brew, dark chocolate sauce, chocolate macadamia nut flavor and chocolate milk topped with Soft Top and cookie crumbles! It can be served with regular or nitro-infused cold brew.

This is the first time ever that customers have the option to add delicious cookie crumbles to their DB drinks! In addition to this oh soooo chocolatey treat, on April 20 only, all shops will have a special drop of an exclusive sticker available with any cold brew purchase.

"We're so excited to launch our new Chocolate Crunch Cold Brew for National Cold Brew Day! We love surprising our customers with new and fun drinks." said Charles Swindler, senior vice president of brand at Dutch Bros.

The Chocolate Crunch Cold Brew will be available until April 30 or while supplies last. So get it while you can and celebrate National Cold Brew Day the right way!

About Dutch Bros

Dutch Bros Coffee is a drive-thru coffee company dedicated to making a massive difference one cup at a time. Headquartered in Grants Pass, Oregon, where it was founded in 1992 by Dane and Travis Boersma, it's now sharing the "Dutch Luv" with more than 700 locations in 14 states. Dutch Bros serves specialty coffee, smoothies, freezes, teas, an exclusive Dutch Bros Rebel™ energy drink and nitrogen-infused cold brew coffee. Its rich, proprietary coffee blend is handcrafted from start to finish.

In addition to its mission of speed, quality and service, Dutch Bros is committed to giving back to the communities it serves. Through its Dutch Bros Foundation and local operators and franchisees, the company donates several million dollars to causes across the country each year.

To learn more about Dutch Bros, visit www.dutchbros.com , follow Dutch Bros Coffee on Instagram , Facebook , Twitter , & TikTok , and download the Dutch Bros app to earn points and score rewards!

View original content:

SOURCE Dutch Bros Coffee