Snapmaker Artisan and J1 Win Red Dot [2023] and iF Design Award 2023

SHENZHEN, China, April 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital fabrication tools manufacturer Snapmaker announced that Snapmaker Artisan and J1 have both been awarded Red Dot in the Red Dot Award: Product Design [2023] and iF Design Award 2023. Both products stand out in differentiation, function, and innovative design among over 10,000 entries.

The Red Dot Design Award and the iF Design Award are two of the world's largest design awards that will identify the best product designs of the year. The great recognition from the two grand design awards made the win even more remarkable for Snapmaker.

As the continuation and upgrade of the highly acclaimed Snapmaker 2.0 3-in-1 3D Printer , Artisan added more features, making it a top choice for professionals and enthusiasts alike. It does not only inherit the high performance that Snapmaker's products always have, but also sets a new standard for 3-in-1 3D printers.

J1 , Snapmaker's first IDEX 3D printer, has also been recognized by the industry and professionals for its outstanding hardware design and functionality. J1 features lightning-fast IDEX, bringing users prints at high speed and high quality.

The unique design and functionality enlightened by industrial manufacturing technologies contributed to the success of both products. These two awards highlight Snapmaker's commitment to delivering products with high-quality design and the brand's manufacturing capabilities.

"We are thrilled to receive such honors from Red Dot Design Award 2023 and iF Design Award 2023," said Daniel, CEO and Product Manager at Snapmaker. "Snapmaker is always committed to making premium-quality and user-friendly desktop fabrication machines. Both Artisan and J1 aim to bring users an innovative and outstanding experience in 3D printing and making something wonderful. It's important to be recognized among the world's most creative and groundbreaking products."

With a strong focus on customer-centric design and cutting-edge technology, Snapmaker will continue to push the boundaries of what is possible in the world of 3D printing and digital fabrication.

About Snapmaker

Founded in 2016, Snapmaker is a tech company that develops, manufactures, and sells desktop 3-in-1 3D printers that integrate 3D printing, laser engraving & cutting, and CNC carving. Snapmaker 2.0 3-in-1 3D printer made a record in 2019 as the most crowdfunded 3D printer on Kickstarter, and won the 2020 CES Innovation Award and iF Design Award 2022. Snapmaker Artisan and J1 won the Red Dot Design Award 2023 and iF Design Award 2023.

