First National Realty Partners Appoints Josh Champion as Chief Executive Officer

RED BANK, N.J., April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- First National Realty Partners ("FNRP") has announced a key new hire to its Executive Leadership Team. Josh Champion has been appointed as FNRP's new Chief Executive Officer and brings a wealth of experience in investment, asset, and fund management, and leading high functioning, successful teams.

Champion previously served as President and CIO of CARROLL, a vertically integrated private equity real estate firm.

"We are both fortunate and excited to have Josh join the FNRP team. Josh brings a track record of investment success combined with deep experience scaling growing firms that we believe is unmatched in the industry," said Jared Feldman, Executive Chairman of FNRP. "We look forward to Josh being able to apply his background and prior accomplishments to help FNRP embark on its next phase of growth."

Prior to joining FNRP, Champion served as President and Chief Investment Officer of CARROLL, a vertically integrated private equity real estate business. In this role, he oversaw the day-to-day operations of the company's investment platform, asset and portfolio management, capital raising, investor reporting and fund management. He was also responsible for the formulation and implementation of the firm's national acquisition and disposition strategies.

Furthermore, Champion led the acquisition of over 75,000 multi-family units nationwide and more than $20 billion of multi-family and mixed-use real estate transactions through multiple market cycles. He has raised over $4 billion of equity through discretionary funds, separate accounts, and programmatic joint ventures, and sourced and secured over $8 billion of debt financing. During his tenure at CARROLL, the firm realized gross portfolio returns of 29% IRR and 2.2x equity multiple across more than $8.5 billion of dispositions.

"FNRP has successfully grown a national presence and executed on its business plan of building a best-in-class real estate private equity firm. The team is made up of talented, high integrity growth-oriented professionals with a persistent drive to achieve the goals and vision of the firm," said Champion. "I am excited to be joining this first-class organization and look forward to guiding and leading the team through the next chapter of growth."

FNRP provides accredited investors with access to real estate assets that traditionally have been available only to institutional investors. Specializing in grocery-anchored, necessity-based retail product, the firm sources opportunities both on and off-market nationwide. From acquisition to disposition, FNRP oversees the entire investment lifecycle 100% in-house, leveraging top talent in legal, acquisitions, leasing, and other key areas.

