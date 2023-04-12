Positec welcomes Dave Luczynski as new vice president of retail and business development

Industry expert brings four decades of expertise to Charlotte, North Carolina-based Positec.

CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Positec Tool Corporation has announced that Dave Luczynski will join the organization as vice president of retail and business development effective April 17. Luczynski has broad experience in the outdoor power equipment (OPE) and retail industries, most recently serving as executive vice president at TOPSUN USA INC. He has also served as CEO of LERA, a specialized manufacturer of battery-powered OPE. In addition, Luczynski led corporate market entry strategy development for Henx Garden Corporation.

Dave Luczynski, Vice President of Retail and Business Development for Positec Tool Corporation (PRNewswire)

"We are confident that the addition of Dave, with his proven success in corporate strategy, marketing and sales, will advance Positec to a new level of excellence. His business acumen is key and we look forward to his leadership as we continue to drive innovation and expand our portfolio," said Michael Jones, president and CEO of Positec North America. "In addition to his impressive track record throughout his career, Dave has a passion for relationships and team building, which is an integral part of our company culture and something we are thrilled to fortify here with his addition."

Luczynski's background also includes executive level roles in the retail space with focus on design, product development, strategic sourcing and operations. Luczynski has led product development teams as well as created market entry strategies and performed claim substantiation. With over a decade of experience with battery technologies, Luczynski has successfully managed product categories from small domestic appliances to hand and power tools and outdoor garden equipment.

Luczynski has also played an essential part in introducing new brands and products to the market as well as coordinating omni-channel marketing strategies. Notably, Luczynski coordinated and sustained profit-yielding relationships with key brick-and-mortar and e-commerce retailers in the United States and Canada.

"I'm a relationship guy," said Luczynski. "Strong, long-lasting relationships are imperative to success, and developing those types of relationships relies on a certain level of transparency and trust. I hope to instill those values in my team and provide the support needed to continue to nurture those relationships, both internally and with our business partners and customers."

Positec was recently recognized at CES for two key innovative product launches in robotics, the Landroid Vision outdoor "drop and mow" robotic mowing system and the Noesis Florio two-in-one vacuum-and-mop indoor robotic system. The company continues to pioneer new consumer and professional-grade battery-powered and robotic solutions for in-home and outdoor applications.

About Positec Corporation:

Positec Tool Corporation based in Suzhou, China, with North American headquarters in Charlotte, NC, manufactures lawn, garden and power tools under the WORX®, Rockwell®, Noesis®, Kress® and Cat® brand names. WORX, Rockwell, Noesis, Kress and Cat tools are a part of the Positec Group of companies, which have been designing, engineering and manufacturing power tools since 1994. Positec Tool Group markets and distributes its WORX yard and power tools and Rockwell power tools to home improvement retailers throughout the US and Canada. Kress products are sold exclusively through independent dealers. Since its founding in 1994, Positec has achieved industry-leading growth and employs nearly 4,000 people in 12 countries. For more information, visit http://www.positecgroup.com/

