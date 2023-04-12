Crisis Communications Legend Richard S. Levick Has Died

The father of modern reputation management advised countries, companies, and leaders on the highest-profile and most complex crises of our time

WASHINGTON, April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Richard S. Levick, Esq., founder and CEO of eponymous firm LEVICK passed away April 11, 2023, due to cancer, his firm today announced. He was 65.

Richard was a trailblazer in the field of crisis communications, and his contributions to the industry cannot be overstated. He quite literally wrote the book on crisis and litigation communications and is without question the father of modern reputation management.

His seemingly boundless energy, passion, thirst for knowledge, and sense of humor made him a larger-than-life character. He was a trusted confidant and advisor to heads of state, CEOs, celebrities, athletes, politicians, and law firms, most of whom had him on speed-dial. (Also, a prolific podcast host and newsletter author.)

In a statement, the firm's leadership team noted that Richard's impact on the world of communications will be felt for years to come:

"We have lost a great man, an inspiring mentor, a pioneering leader, and a true friend to many of us in this business. We will miss Richard deeply, but his legacy will live on through the work that we do every day, the people who were made better for having known him, and the countless reputations that were saved because of him."

The firm plans to host a celebration of his life with details to be announced.

