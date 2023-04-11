Cumulus Neuroscience Expands Development Support of Novel Precision CNS Therapeutics

Growing Biopharma Partnerships Underscore Company Commitment to Accelerate Neuroscience Precision Medicine Innovation; New Boston-Area Offices Establish U.S. Presence

BELFAST, Northern Ireland and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cumulus Neuroscience (Cumulus; The Company), a global digital health company focused on advancing neuroscience clinical trials and patient care through improved data, today announced the establishment of new Cumulus offices in the Boston area to support its expanding partnerships with biopharma innovators. The new Cambridge Innovation Center (CIC) location, in the leading life sciences hub, will help foster existing and future collaborations across diverse aspects of Central Nervous System (CNS) innovation, and deepen the company's presence in North America.

"Cumulus is driven to become the preferred precision CNS drug development partner for biopharma innovators developing cutting-edge therapeutics, and our presence in Cambridge serves to support both existing and expanding collaborations – which, we hope, will ultimately advance the CNS ecosystem for the benefit of patients," said Aman Bhatti, MD, CEO, Cumulus Neuroscience. "There remains an urgent unmet need facing millions of patients and families navigating neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative conditions, and we are committed to accelerating change for these patients, as well as broadening the impact Cumulus aspires to make for the biopharma sector."

The establishment of the Cumulus Boston-area presence will help strengthen the Company's collaborations with Massachusetts-based companies, including Sunovion Pharmaceuticals. "Sunovion is committed to innovative approaches in CNS drug development and the collaboration with Cumulus is focused on therapies to address serious neuropsychiatric conditions," said Kenneth Koblan, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer of Sunovion.

Cumulus supports greater precision in clinical trials through its first-in-class neuro-assessment platform, which improves the characterization of a drug's effect on the brain and provides more frequent, objective assessments – accelerating go/no-go decisions for development teams. The Cumulus EEG synced digital platform utilizes a range of validated cognitive and behavioral tasks precisely synchronized to a dry-sensor EEG for use in-clinic or in unsupervised (at-home/remote) environments, allowing for increased ease-of-use for patients and caregivers. By enabling remote monitoring of patients across multiple domains of brain function, biopharma innovators are able to sample a broad spectrum of CNS domain measurements, from specific disease symptoms to functional neurophysiology, in order to understand the drug effect of varying doses on cognition, mood, memory, and language, and to match the right patient to the right therapy.

Cumulus anticipates establishing additional clinical-stage collaborations in the coming year. Its new U.S. location is aligned with the company's recent executive leadership team expansion. To learn more, visit www.cumulusneuro.com.

With a mission to generate the data and insights required to accelerate diagnosis and management of central nervous system (CNS) disorders for millions of patients and caregivers around the world, Cumulus Neuroscience is advancing an AI-based, multi-domain digital biomarker platform to enable better, faster decision making in neurology and neuropsychiatry clinical trials and patient care, beginning with dementia and Alzheimer's disease.

Designed to provide an industry-wide standard for real-world measurement of disease progression, Cumulus combines patented technology, in-house expertise and key industry partnerships to capture large amounts of real-world, clinical data repeated over time, across multiple behavioral and physiological domains in the patient's home – all by a certified medical device package. Together with machine learning (ML) analytics and an extensive real-world database of annotated, longitudinal, matched data, Cumulus simplifies and improves the robustness of neuroscience clinical trials to provide the best and most cost-effective assessment of CNS treatment outcomes.

The Company is supported by highly experienced specialized investors, DDF/SV Health Investors, LifeArc and Future Fund, and a world-class Scientific and Technical Advisory Board.

