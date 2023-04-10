JD Martin Selected to Represent DIALIGHT in Florida

New agreement creates expanded options for electrical customers in the Florida market

HOUSTON, April 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Greg Baker, CEO/President, of JD Martin is pleased to announce DIALIGHT, the global leader in industrial LED lighting solutions, has named JD Martin as its manufacturers' representative in the Florida market, effective April 3, 2023.

Dialight (PRNewswire)

Dialight's new agreement with JD Martin in FL creates expanded options for electrical customers in the market

Electrical customers in Florida can now work with the JD Martin team as their local resource for sales, service and support for the entire Dialight portfolio — over 40,000 total fixtures and accessories which are stocked, and ready to ship in 48 hours — for their industrial applications.

Jon Rud, Director of Sales, for Dialight says, "Being able to build on our previous partnership and successes with JD Martin means we will meet the needs of contractors and installers in the region, the industry professionals, who depend on our solutions and products to ensure longevity and value in harsh and hazardous conditions."

"We're excited to have the opportunity to provide our new and existing customers in the Florida market with a lighting line specifically developed to solve their unique challenges" said Jeff Anderson, EVP of Industrial Sales for JD Martin.

Anderson added, "Our team has the technical know-how and deep expertise to support Dialight's portfolio of products. Now, with the expansion into the Florida market, we are further building on our partnership with Dialight."

JD Martin also represents Dialight in the Texas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Colorado, Montana, Wyoming, Louisiana, Mississippi markets. For more information, about Dialight fixtures and products visit www.dialight.com.

ABOUT JD MARTIN:

JD Martin Company is an electrical manufacturers' representative agency that sells and markets premier lines of electrical products to OEM and MRO contractors, and end-user markets through wholesale distribution. For more than 68 years, we have supported industries such as oil & gas, mining, steel, wastewater treatment, wind power generation and commercial construction. We offer impactful solutions and sell electrical products, through qualified electrical distributor channels, in over 16 states in territories that include Texas, New Mexico, Colorado, Wyoming, Montana, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, Florida, Georgia, The Carolinas, Virginia, Kentucky and Tennessee. To learn more about JD Martin click here.

ABOUT DIALIGHT:

Dialight is the world leader in LED industrial lighting technology with millions of LED fixtures installed worldwide. We enable industrial customers operating in demanding environments to reduce their energy costs, maintenance costs, and carbon footprint while maximizing the safety and productivity of their facilities. Our story began in 1938 in Brooklyn, NY, where we produced instrument panel lights for aircraft. In 1971, just one year after the introduction of the LED, we launched our first LED product. Since then, we have revolutionized the use of LEDs and ONLY LEDs, to provide superior lighting for traffic control, indicators, structural towers and industrial work sites around the world. To learn more about Dialight click here.

Contact:

Greg Baker CEO/President

gbaker@jdmartin.com

DIALIGHT lighting products in water/wastewater application (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE JD Martin Co.