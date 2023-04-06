World-renowned Composer & Pianist Steve Barakatt is touring around the world

From his Motherland Lebanon to the Carnegie Hall in New York City

NEW YORK, April 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - World-renowned Canadian-Lebanese composer and pianist Steve Barakatt is taking his music on a global new tour, following the release of his musical high praise tribute "Motherland", in honor of his Lebanese ancestors. Barakatt has already presented acclaimed concerts in Copenhagen, Seoul, Belgrade, and Bucharest, and he made his U.S. debut at the iconic Carnegie Hall on March 18. The event marked more than three decades of his prolific artistic activities around the world. Before the end of 2023, Barakatt is set to present concerts in Spain, China, Portugal, Canada, Morocco, South Korea, and Japan.

World-renowned composer & pianist Steve Barakatt at The Romanian Athenaeum in Bucharest. Photo by Timi Slicaru (CNW Group/Steve Barakatt) (PRNewswire)

Barakatt's "Néoréalité World Tour" has garnered attention from major media outlets, including The New York Times, CNN, Euronews, and Forbes Magazine. The tour offers a magnificent musical journey through his most acclaimed compositions, featuring a world-class piano performance with several compositions from his latest album, a best-of from earlier releases, and some of his best-known anthems, including the UNICEF anthem, which was premiered from the International Space Station in 2009. The emotional live performance of the UNICEF anthem, which was composed by Barakatt, is one of the most symbolic moments of the concert.

"Motherland" was released globally by Universal Music MENA on November 22, 2022 and has been broadcast on several TV networks including MTV Lebanon and One TV, reaching over 1,000,000 views on YouTube. The music video production, directed by Lebanese director Badry Moujais, won the Best Teaser Trailer (Television / MENA Region) at the World Trailer Awards. To honor Barakatt's musical tribute, the oldest Lebanese wine company, Domaine des Tourelles, has crafted the exclusive wine Motherland offering wine enthusiasts a powerful and rich tasting experience.

Steve Barakatt's journey from his Motherland to Carnegie Hall stands as a testament to his unwavering dedication and remarkable talent. His music has the power to move and inspire people around the globe, touching hearts and minds with its beauty and passion.

ABOUT STEVE BARAKATT

For more than three decades, internationally acclaimed composer, pianist, singer, producer, and creative director Steve Barakatt has collaborated with top artists, studios, and organizations on hundreds of artistic projects. The world's most recognized composer of official anthems, Barakatt is the man behind "Lullaby, The UNICEF Anthem", the Saemangeum MegaCity anthem "One More Heart, One More Dream", the official anthem of Ordre national du Québec "Devenir", anthems for Fairmont Le Château Frontenac and the world's 66 Royal Golf Clubs, and compositions for numerous other prestigious organizations and TV broadcast events such as the FIFA World Cup and the F1 Grand Prix. His successful career as a concert pianist has taken him to five continents, where he has given over 500 performances. He has sold more than 5 million albums worldwide and his music catalogue has exceeded 200,000,000 views on YouTube.

In 2018, he was awarded a decoration by the Prime Minister of South Korea, and he was recently named a Knight of Ordre National du Québec by the Prime Minister of Québec. He is a Universal Music MENA artist and his music catalogue is represented globally by Universal Music Publishing Group.

