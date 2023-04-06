WHATABURGER AND ACADEMY SPORTS + OUTDOORS SERVE UP A FRESH COLLABORATION FOR THE ENTIRE FAMILY

This tasty collection is back! New designs and larger assortment available for a limited time at select Academy Sports + Outdoors locations and online at Whatastore

KATY, Texas, April 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Whataburger and Academy Sports + Outdoors have reunited to release their second exclusive and highly-anticipated Magellan Outdoors x Whataburger co-branded apparel and product line. This expanded collection, available online and in select Academy locations, and the online Whatastore, will have the whole family savoring summer fun with new styles and gear.

The extensive lineup of shirts, shorts, caps, socks, drinkware, coolers, bikes and outdoor games features new and limited-edition Whataburger designs. Curated with the entire family in mind, the assortment includes all-new styles of apparel for women, children and men, just in time for outdoor summer adventures.

"These two brands are a great fit. It's been fun to work on a second campaign with Academy and their Magellan Outdoors retail line," said Rich Scheffler, Whataburger executive vice president and chief marketing officer. "The result is an extensive lineup of apparel and products featuring exclusive Whataburger designs that will help take your family outing to a whole new level."

For families who are hungry for even more, the two companies are offering a chance to win free Whataburger for a year by going to academy.com/shop-whataburger. Additionally, from April 6 - 14, customers who dine at Whataburger locations across states with participating Academy stores will receive a special discount to shop the new collection, and at participating Academy stores, customers can scan a QR code to receive a free Whataburger menu item.

"After seeing the appetite from the first Whataburger x Magellan Outdoors collection, we wanted to reunite the two beloved Texas traditions for an even bigger and better line," said Lawrence Lobpries, Academy Sports + Outdoors' senior vice president of marketing. "For active families who are craving summer fun, this special collection is here to fuel your next pool party, cornhole matchup or day on the water."

To shop the exclusive gear, visit select Academy Sports + Outdoors stores across Texas, Alabama, Florida, Oklahoma, Arkansas and Tennessee. The collection is also available online at academy.com/shop-whataburger and select items are available on Whataburger's online Whatastore at shop.whataburger.com/collections/magellan-outdoors . Prices vary by item and are available while supplies last.

About Academy Sports + Outdoors

Academy is a leading full-line sporting goods and outdoor recreation retailer in the United States. Originally founded in 1938 as a family business in Texas, Academy has grown to 268 stores across 18 states. Academy's mission is to provide "Fun for All" and Academy fulfills this mission with a localized merchandising strategy and value proposition that strongly connects with a broad range of consumers. Academy's product assortment focuses on key categories of outdoor, apparel, sports & recreation and footwear through both leading national brands and a portfolio of private label brands. For more information, visit www.academy.com .

About Whataburger

Whataburger is the hometown hamburger place that hasn't compromised. We serve bold flavors and original recipes made to order, just like you like it, and pride ourselves on extraordinary hospitality and meaningful connections in our communities. That's what's led fans to Whataburger since Harmon Dobson served our first customer in 1950. Headquartered in San Antonio, we've stayed close to our roots while building sales of more than $3 billion annually across our 14-state footprint and more than 930 locations. Even with our exceptional menu, we know that people make the difference at Whataburger. That's why we're a national 2023 Top Workplaces award winner. Want to become part of our orange spirit? Apply to become a Family Member (what we call our employees) at whataburger.com/careers . Just hungry for a great meal? Download our app on ios or android to order ahead. Shop Whataburger branded merchandise and selected sauces including our famous Fancy and Spicy Ketchup at WhataStore.com and find Whataburger original-recipe products in grocery stores. See our press kit for a list of locations, fun facts, milestones and other company information.

