LucidLink Powers Production of One of the First-Ever Fully-Remote-Produced Oscar Winning Films

Milestone Marks New Era for Remote Global Production Workflows

SAN FRANCISCO, April 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LucidLink, pioneers in high-performance remote collaboration for the world's largest studios, brands, and creative professionals, powered production of Academy Award-Winning Best Animated Short Film The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse. The first winner in its category with a fully-remote production, the film relied on LucidLink for production workflow collaboration during the height of COVID-19 lockdowns. This collaboration marks a new era of remote and hybrid filmmaking, made possible by LucidLink's Filespaces, which offers a near-local user experience for creative teams around the world.

High-Performance Cloud File Service for Distributed Workloads. LucidLink works with any cloud, on-prem object storage, and with any OS. It is providing users with fast, secure remote access to large files and datasets that performs like a local disk. (PRNewsfoto/LucidLink) (PRNewswire)

When the makers of The Boy, the Mole, the Fox, and the Horse began production on their soon-to-be Oscar-Winning film, they faced a number of challenges. The first film produced under the NoneMore Productions banner, the production considered a host of patchwork options to remotely connect their team of over 100 in the midst of pandemic lockdowns. Prohibitively expensive solutions, the threat of data loss, and the cost and time required to train teams on new platforms nearly doomed the production in early stages.

"With a combined team of industry professionals and newcomers, we needed a solution that not only fit our budget, but that also worked intuitively," said Ben Wood, Animation Senior Support Specialist, Nonemore Productions, LLC. "With LucidLink, we never lost a file, were able to onboard team members in a matter of minutes, and ended up with a better, more cost-efficient option than the virtual machines we were initially vetting."

LucidLink's cloud collaboration SaaS solution equips creatives with the resources to work wherever needed, reducing traditional production workflow costs, timelines, and inefficiencies. Filmmakers have especially valued LucidLink's seamless integration with virtually all creative applications and platforms, including Adobe Premiere Pro, Productions, Avid, Media Composer, Apple Final Cut Pro, and Black Magic DaVinci Resolve.

"At LucidLink, we are passionate about enabling collaboration that transcends borders and unlocks unlimited potential for creativity," says Peter Thompson, CEO and co-founder of LucidLink. "We are incredibly proud to have contributed to the success of Nonemore Production's Oscar-winning film. It's a testament to the power of remote teamwork in today's globalized world."

Based on the beloved book of the same name by British illustrator Charlie Mackesy, The Boy, the Mole, the Fox, and the Horse is currently available for streaming on Apple+ in the US. Despite being new to the world of feature animations, Mackesy utilized the expertise of animators across 20 countries, including the US, UK, Australia, Spain, France, Germany, Italy, South Africa, Canada, and Brazil, who used a wide variety of editing platforms to recreate the book's iconic hand-drawn style on the silver screen.

Other recent LucidLink projects include 2022 feature film Devotion, hit TV series Atlanta, FX show The Bear, and recently-released thriller Missing.

Join some of the team from The Boy, the Mole, the Fox, and the Horse for a live chat about remote workflows at the main stage NAB, on Sunday, April 16 at 2:00 pm

Session: How to win an Oscar with a fully remote creative team

Visit LucidLink at the 2023 NAB Show, Booth 1513 April 15-19. For additional information, please visit www.LucidLink.com .

About LucidLink

LucidLink offers an innovative cloud-native file service designed specifically for extensive data access over distance. LucidLink Filespaces provides best-in-class security and high-performance scalability to run file-based workloads on object storage for maximum efficiency and productivity. The service is compatible with Microsoft Azure Blob and any Amazon S3-compatible object storage provider that utilizes cloud, on-prem, or hybrid storage. It supports all major operating systems, including Linux, Windows, and macOS. Investors include Baseline Ventures, Headline, Adobe, Bright Cap Ventures, Bain Capital Ventures, S28 Capital, and Fathom Capital. LucidLink is privately held and headquartered in San Francisco, California. The company maintains an office in Sofia, Bulgaria, with remote employees across North America, Europe, and Australia. For more information about LucidLink, please contact info@lucidlink.com. Follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn , and visit us at lucidlink.com .

Media contact:

Jesse Colman,

jesse.colman@walkersands.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE LucidLink