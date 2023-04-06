Fortis Solutions Group Hosting Solutions Summit in Lewisville, TX

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., April 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fortis Solutions Group LLC, a leading provider of high-impact printed packaging solutions and a portfolio company of Harvest Partners, is hosting its Solutions Summit in Lewisville, TX, on April 20, 2023. The day-long event will include a trade show, plant tours, and break-out sessions with category specialists.

Attendees will see innovative samples of each Fortis product line including, labels, flexible packaging, shrink sleeves, folding cartons, extended content labels, and label applicators, and be able to speak one-on-one with category specialists to discuss specific packaging challenges and solutions. They will be able to view the print platforms up close during plant tours demonstrating label and shrink sleeve presses in action, with flexographic and digital presses running. Sessions with industry experts will present information about the current and future printing and packaging landscape, including discussions of branding, sustainability, and packaging personalization.

"The Summit is a unique opportunity for attendees to build their knowledge of packaging, digital printing, flexographic printing, and sustainable material options in a fun, relaxed atmosphere," Fortis President and CEO John O. Wynne, Jr. "It's a great chance for folks to learn and ask questions, to get solutions to their "what if" packaging problems and ideas on how to take their packaging from ordinary to extraordinary."

Registration link: https://bit.ly/3Jg7x9H, email questions to marketing@fortissolutionsgroup.com

