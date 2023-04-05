Searchie Launches WisdomAI™, Generative Wisdom For Your Content

TORONTO, April 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Today, Searchie Inc. (" Searchie ") — the most flexible, easy-to-use solution empowering creators to create, organize, and sell their content — announces the release of its new artificial intelligence (AI) feature WisdomAI™, a conversational assistant powered by GPT-4, that can be trained on your audio and video content.

"This is a major innovation for the content creator — especially those in the course, membership and coaching space," says Stu McLaren, Searchie Co-Founder. "WisdomAI can pull information from multiple media files to produce one answer to a question in seconds. It's by far the most effective way for any creator to leverage their content and instantly get people the answers they need. We're excited about what this breakthrough means for the future of online learning and learning management systems!"

Unlike other language models like OpenAI (Chat-GPT), which are trained on a large amount of data, WisdomAI™ can be customized and tailored by your content.

"Since 2019, Searchie has been an industry leader in search technology for audio and video content," says Andrew Ferraccioli, Searchie Co-Founder and CEO. "But now, the game has changed with generative text and AI. As a result, we were able to leverage our proprietary search technology and AI to transform and catalog data, and then present the results through a conversational-like search experience."

Users can upload content directly or connect to media sources such as a podcast, YouTube, Facebook, Zoom and more. Then, WisdomAI™ extracts the most important points from multiple sources from the content library, and distills it down into one conversational response.

Searchie is transforming how creators and knowledge entrepreneurs package and monetize their content. This new feature enables creators to easily create a conversational assistant for their digital products, including courses, memberships, coaching programs, and podcasts.

Check out WisdomAI™ by Searchie on Product Hunt !

Experience chat powered wisdom at Wisdomai.com .

About Searchie Inc.

Founded near Toronto, Ontario, in 2019, Searchie is the most flexible, easy-to-use solution to create, organize, and share your content through digital courses and membership sites. Learn more at searchie.io , and follow Searchie on Facebook , Instagram , YouTube , LinkedIn , and TikTok .

View original content:

SOURCE Searchie Inc.