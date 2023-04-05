Popular Build-A-Bear PEEPS® Collection is Perfect for Baskets

Multi-year CollaBEARation Approaches Quarter of a Million Products Sold;

Inspired by Beloved Marshmallow Easter-themed Treat

ST. LOUIS, April 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE: BBW) is delighting guests with the ultimate springtime plush line of PEEPS® Brand Bunnies and accessories, perfect for any Easter basket. These huggable sweet friends are inspired by the popular Marshmallow Easter treat, PEEPS®, with nearly 250,000 products sold since the company's partnership with the brand began. As Easter approaches, guests can still make their very own PEEPS® plush and customize it for the holiday at Build-A-Bear experience locations across the country, while supplies last. By choosing from a selection of plush in signature PEEPS® colors, guests have a fun way to cuddle one of Eastertime's favorite candies.

These limited-edition PEEPS® Brand Bunnies by Build-A-Bear, with their irresistible ears and signature design, are featured in classic holiday colors, and available only during the Easter season. (PRNewswire)

Guests can make their very own PEEPS® plush and customize it for the holiday at Build-A-Bear experience locations.

TAKE A 'PEEP' AT FABULOUS NEW PEEPS®

The Make-Your-Own PEEPS® collection is available at various Build-A-Bear experience locations where millions go each year to create new family traditions. These limited-edition Bunnies, with their irresistible ears and signature design, are featured in classic holiday colors, including the newest addition of the PEEPS® Party Cake Bunny. With its vanilla color, sparkly accents and pastel sprinkles, this PEEPS® Party Cake Bunny is perfect for Easter gift giving, or as a sweet spring decoration.

The popularity of Build-A-Bear's PEEPS® collection is driven by the pop culture love of both brands, and the ability to customize the plush by adding a Marshmallow Scent to truly experience this Easter basket classic. Also available are accessories such as the PEEPS® Reversible Bandana, PEEPS® Gift Bow, and little Chick wristies . Guests can customize their new PEEPS® Bunnies during the iconic Build-A-Bear heart ceremony, and add a unique message with the Record Your Voice option, creating a forever keepsake for somebunny special.

SWEET COLLABORATION

Bringing together two iconic brands, Build-A-Bear has a multi-year collaboration with PEEPS® that kicked off in 2021. PEEPS® is owned by Just Born Quality Confections a third-generation family-owned candy manufacturer. Just Born's purpose to bring sweetness to people's lives provides a perfect complement to Build-A-Bear's mission to add a little more heart to life. The partnership has resulted in close to a quarter of a million PEEPS® products sold by Build-A-Bear.

HOP TO A NEARBY LOCATION FOR UNIQUE EXPERIENCE

The PEEPS® collection at Build-A-Bear is only available this spring, so get a hop on shopping and don't miss the chance to build a PEEPS® Bunny. Also, for families looking to build special memories over the holiday, the Build-A-Bear in-person experience promises fun and FURever special moments and the chance to create an Easter-exclusive furry friend or gift that lasts beyond the season.

More information about Build-A-Bear furry friends, gifts, events and deals can be found at www.buildabear.com or follow the brand on Facebook , Twitter , YouTube , Instagram and TikTok .

About Build-A-Bear®

Build-A-Bear is a multi-generational global brand focused on its mission to "add a little more heart to life" appealing to a wide array of consumer groups who enjoy the personal expression in making their own "furry friends" to celebrate and commemorate life moments. Nearly 500 interactive brick-and-mortar experience locations operated through a variety of formats provide guests of all ages a hands-on entertaining experience, which often fosters a lasting and emotional brand connection. The company also offers engaging e-commerce/digital purchasing experiences on buildabear.com including its online "Bear-Builder", the animated "Bear Builder 3D Workshop" and its age-gated, adult-focused "Bear Cave". In addition, extending its brand power beyond retail, Build-A-Bear Entertainment, a subsidiary of Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc., is dedicated to creating engaging content for kids and adults that fulfills the company's mission, while the company also offers products at wholesale and in non-plush consumer categories via licensing agreements with leading manufacturers. Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. posted total revenue of $467.9 million in fiscal 2022. For more information, visit the Investor Relations section of buildabear.com.

Media Contact:

Jaime Ludwig

pr@buildabear.com

Build-A-Bear(R) is a global brand kids love and parents trust that seeks to add a little more heart to life. (PRNewsfoto/Build-A-Bear Workshop) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Build-A-Bear Workshop