HiBid Platform Sees $56M GMV Sold in 1,651 Auctions Last Week, with Real Estate Across the U.S. Now Open for Bidding

OCALA, Fla., April 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- HiBid enabled the sale of over $56.8 million in gross merchandise value in auctions held through the platform last week. Over 698,000 lots were sold online in 1,651 timed and live auctions taking place between March 27th and April 2nd, with the total hammer value exceeding $94.7 million.

Among the thousands of auctions currently on the site, there are numerous events featuring developed and undeveloped residential and farm real estate in Illinois, Maine, Tennessee, and Virginia. Standout lots include a house on 12 acres of secluded land in Tennessee, 109 acres of property in Maine bordered by the Huntley Brook, and 33-plus acres of Illinois farmland with Class A and B soils.

HiBid.com brings buyers and sellers together every day with a wide-ranging selection of lots in more than 300 categories that appeal to bidders worldwide. HiBid is fully integrated with Auction Flex 360, providing auctioneers with a comprehensive auction management solution that supports live auctions, timed auctions, and internet absentee bidding.

March 27th-April 2nd, 2023, HiBid.com Highlights

Gross Merchandise Value: $56.8+ Million

Total Hammer Value: $94.7+ Million

Lots Sold Online: 698,603

Timed Auctions: 1,521

Live Auctions: 130

Bids Placed: 4.16+ Million

Bidding Sessions: 5.19+ Million

Current Auctions

The following list includes a small sample from the hundreds of auctions currently open for bidding on HiBid.com. Site visitors can click the Find Auctions menu at the top of the HiBid.com homepage for links to the Featured and Hot auctions, such as those listed below, or use the search box to find auctions nearby.

The Hillman Real Estate Auction House and 12-plus Acres

Auction Type: Timed

Date: April 20th

Seller: JD's Realty & Auction, LLC

View Auction Catalog

109-plus Acres Maine Land

Auction Type: Timed

Dates: March 24th-April 26th

Seller: United Country Lifestyle Properties of Maine

View Auction Catalog

33-plus Acres, Jessie D. Hite Trust

Auction Type: Timed

Dates: March 17th-April 11th

Seller: William Beck Auction & Realty

View Auction Catalog

Numerous current and upcoming real estate auctions, including 65-plus acres of wooded land in Woolwine, Virginia, with views of the Blue Ridge Mountains are also accessible on the United Country Real Estate page.

About HiBid and Auction Flex 360

HiBid is an online auction platform supporting live auctions, timed auctions, and internet absentee bidding. It is also available as a private-label solution. HiBid is integrated with Auction Flex 360, the market leader in auction software for live and timed auctions, with capabilities that include cataloging, clerking, cashiering, accounting, mailing list management, inventory management, and multi-parcel. HiBid and Auction Flex 360 were built from the ground up to function together seamlessly.

