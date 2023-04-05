Delysia Chocolatier Named 2023 Best Chocolatier and Confectioner in the Americas

Delysia Chocolatier Honored with Astounding 88 Awards

AUSTIN, Texas, April 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Continuing its award-winning run receiving an impressive 88 awards, Delysia Chocolatier has been named as 2023's Best Chocolatier and Confectioners in the Americas with the highest honor, Six Star Award: Grand Master Chocolatier by the International Chocolate Salon Awards and Taste TV. Honored as the Best Chocolatier and Confectioner a total of ten times, the Austin-based chocolatier was a big winner over the past year with over 88 awards in total, including 20 gold medals and 22 silver medals, and dominating in the Spicy Chocolate, Hot Chocolate, and White Chocolate competition categories.

Delysia Chocolatier has been awarded a Grand Master Chocolatier in the Americas title a total of ten times, recognizing the chocolatier's continual excellence in creating delicious, handcrafted confections using only the freshest ingredients and the finest quality of chocolate from sustainably and ethically sourced cacao. The International Chocolate Salon is one of the premier international bodies honoring artisanal and premium chocolate confectioners. To qualify for this title, Delysia Chocolatier received the most votes from the panel of judges, which included national and regional magazines, newspapers, and expert chefs who evaluated hundreds of fine chocolate artisans and large-scale producers.

"It is an incredible honor to receive such high praise and recognition for our handcrafted chocolates by the International Chocolate Salon Awards and to have taken home so many awards," says Delysia Founder and Chocolatier, Nicole Patel. "It solidifies our ability to craft unique and delightful confectionery treats across multiple product categories, and it is a strong validation that our pursuit of culinary creativity and excellence is well worth the effort for all who support our small business."

Known for its innovative flavor combinations, Delysia Chocolatier won a total of 49 medals for its chocolate truffles over the past year. Since inception, Delysia has developed over 1,000 unique truffle recipes, from the classic milk or dark chocolate to Gold award-winning flavors such as Spiced Dulce de Leche, Mexican Mole and Szechuan Strawberry.

In addition to the recognition of its chocolate truffles, Delysia has won multiple awards over the past ten years across all of their product lines, from chocolate truffles to chocolate bars to its drinking chocolate. Delysia Chocolatier won Gold for Best Flavored Chocolate Bar (2022) for the Caffeinated Brown Butter Toffee Bark, as well as Gold for "Best Taste" for Deconstructed Spice in the 2022 International Spicy Salon, which noted by one judge that the "Delysia Ancient Spice Trade Routes and the Evolution of Flavor truffles are very original and wonderful!"

Delysia Chocolatier also holds Gold medalist titles for its Drinking Chocolate with awards in the past two years for "Best Overall Drinking Chocolate" with judges stating how, "Delysia's drinking chocolates, especially the Golden Dark, [is] like liquid gold."

Delysia Chocolatier takes pride in handcrafting each and every chocolate order with care. Delysia's passion for developing the most flavorful and unforgettable chocolate creations is evident in its commitment to exceptional taste. By using only the finest quality chocolate from sustainable sources and the freshest ingredients, Delysia Chocolatier ensures that its customers have access to extraordinary flavor experiences. In keeping with traditional Parisian-style ganache making, Delysia handmakes the ganache for its chocolate truffles by simply blending chocolate and cream, without the addition of preservatives or additives, resulting in near-perfect chocolate truffles.

Delysia Chocolatier is a woman-owned business, founded by engineer-turned-chocolatier Nicole Patel in 2008. In addition to handcrafting luxurious chocolate confections for life's every occasion, the brand is well-known for creating engaging experiences. Chocolate lovers indulge in the essence of Delysia Chocolatier by unwrapping beautiful, elegantly packaged handmade chocolates, enjoying new and unique flavors infused into chocolates, and learning how to taste chocolate like a professional in its virtual tasting sessions led personally by the chocolatier herself. Shoppers can view the brand's award-winning products and tasting experiences online at Delysia.com .

