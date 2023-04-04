VOLT® LIGHTING EXPANDS FOOTPRINT IN NEW MARKET

Landscape lighting manufacturer opens fifth distribution center with new facility in Tennessee

TAMPA, Fla., April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- VOLT® Lighting, a leading factory-direct landscape lighting manufacturer based in Tampa, Florida, today announced it has expanded its footprint into a new market, furthering its mission to provide consumers and professionals a quality product and superior support in a timely manner.

VOLT® has occupied a new 50,000-square-foot facility in La Vergne, TN., allowing the manufacturer to maintain its promise to offer same-day shipping and deliveries within three business days, along with in-person pick up options for local residents.

With this move, VOLT® now has five regional distribution centers serving the continental U.S., with additional locations in Tampa, Pennsylvania, Texas, and Nevada.

"This is an important market for us, and we are excited to expand the VOLT footprint into Nashville, which will allow us to continue to provide an outstanding experience for our customers," said John DiNardi, VOLT® president. "The demand for VOLT® lighting products is growing, and we are meeting that demand with innovative solutions that our clients have come to depend on and trust."

This is the second expansion in three years. In 2021, VOLT® opened a fourth location with its southwest distribution center in Texas.

With no signs of slowing down, VOLT® is growing faster than average for its industry and has established itself as a dependable and stable manufacturer who is dedicated to product innovation and client satisfaction.

In 2022, VOLT® further demonstrated its commitment to the industry and the community when it raised its starting hourly rate to $20 an hour, double that of Florida's minimum wage.

About VOLT® Lighting

Founded in 2008, VOLT® Lighting is one of the world's largest manufacturers of professional-grade landscape lighting, with distribution centers across the United States. With a passion and focus on innovation and customer satisfaction, VOLT® has built its exceptional reputation by offering free ground shipping, a lifetime warranty, superior product quality, and expert support available 7 days a week.

