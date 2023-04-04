TriNetX and Clinerion Unite as TriNetX and Norstella Announce Strategic Partnership

As part of the strategic partnership between Norstella and TriNetX, TriNetX will acquire Norstella's Clinerion subsidiary.

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TriNetX, the global network of healthcare organizations driving real-world research to accelerate the development of novel therapies, and Norstella, the leading pharmaceutical solutions provider, today announced a multi-faceted strategic partnership. As part of this exciting partnership, TriNetX will acquire Norstella's Clinerion Ltd. subsidiary, expanding the growth of the world's leading research network for real world data (RWD).

Barış Erdoğan, CEO of Clinerion Ltd., now Vice President, Healthcare Partnerships MEA at TriNetX, LLC. (PRNewswire)

Through the partnership, Norstella will leverage the global research network to enhance products and services for its life sciences customers. The partnership will empower Norstella to use RWD to enhance its current offerings and create unique solutions to meet the industry's demands and needs.

Clinerion, headquartered in Basel, Switzerland, and its subsidiary Clinerion Turkey Teknoloji Arastirma Ltd. Sti., located in Istanbul, Turkey, are known for a research network spanning more than 75 healthcare organizations across 25 countries, leveraging pseudonymized real-world data to support data-driven clinical trial optimization and real-world evidence (RWE) generation.

TriNetX is the largest and fastest-growing collaborative research network comprised of healthcare organizations and life sciences companies driving real-world research to accelerate the development of new therapies. TriNetX puts the power of RWD into the hands of its global community to improve protocol design, streamline trial operations, refine safety signals, and enrich RWE generation.

Founded in 2022, Norstella unites market-leading pharmaceutical solutions providers that have a shared goal of helping patients gain access to life-saving therapies. Each organization—Citeline, Evaluate, MMIT, Panalgo and The Dedham Group—delivers must-have answers for critical decision-making at each step of the drug development lifecycle.

"Clinerion and TriNetX are aligned in our respective missions, to connect the world's real-world data to improve healthcare for patients," said Barış Erdoğan, CEO of Clinerion Ltd., now Vice President, Healthcare Partnerships MEA at TriNetX, LLC. "The unification of our organizations creates an unmatched real-world data platform and research community across the world that is poised for accelerated growth and enhanced value for our customers."

"This is exciting news for the future of collaborative research among healthcare organizations and life sciences companies across both the TriNetX and Clinerion networks," said Brecht Claerhout, Chief Data Officer at TriNetX. "We are steadfast in our commitment to prioritize the interests of our healthcare organization community, and ultimately endeavor to bring research opportunities to both investigators and the patients they serve, in the interest of advancing healthcare for all mankind."

"Clinerion and TriNetX now hold one of the most complete real-world data footprints in the industry," said Ted Search, General Manager, Real-World Data Intelligence, Norstella. "At Norstella, we are excited to continue the journey with Clinerion and TriNetX through a new strategic, long-term agreement which will further augment Norstella's global capabilities to deliver even deeper insights and real-world evidence for our clients through our products and services."

About TriNetX, LLC

TriNetX is a global network of healthcare organizations and life sciences companies driving real-world research to accelerate the development of new therapies. Through its self-service, HIPAA, GDPR, and LGPD-compliant platform of federated EHR, datasets, and consulting partnerships, TriNetX puts the power of real-world data into the hands of its worldwide community to improve protocol design, streamline trial operations, refine safety signals, and enrich real-world evidence generation. For more information, visit TriNetX at www.trinetx.com or follow @TriNetX on Twitter.

About Norstella

At Norstella, our mission is simple: to help patients gain access to life-saving therapies. Norstella consists of prominent pharmaceutical solutions providers—Citeline, Evaluate, MMIT, Panalgo and The Dedham Group—that have united to offer a full range of consultancy services and solutions. As one organization, Norstella provides life sciences clients with the right tools and expertise to navigate complexities at each step of the drug development life cycle, from pipeline to patient. For more information, visit Norstella and follow on LinkedIn.

About Clinerion, Ltd.

Clinerion accelerates clinical research and medical access to treatments for patients using proprietary technologies for analysis of patient data from its global network of partner hospitals. Clinerion's Patient Network Explorer radically improves the efficiency and effectiveness of clinical trial recruitment by offering data-driven protocol optimization, site feasibility evaluation and real-time patient search and identification to match patients to treatments. Clinerion's technology solution also provides real-world evidence analytics. For more information, visit www.clinerion.com.

