POLARIS FACTORY RACING CAPTURES VICTORY AT ITS FIRST EVENT, TOPPING THE PRO UTV OPEN CLASS AT THE 2023 SAN FELIPE 250

Veteran Driver & Team Principal, Craig Scanlon Takes His RZR Pro R to the Top of the Podium at the 36th Running of the Year's First Baja Event – Factory Drivers Cayden MacCachren, Austin Weiland & Brock Heger Secure Top 10 Finishes In the All-New RZR Pro R Factory

Polaris Sweeps UTV Open Class Podium with Wayne Matlock & Mike Cafro Finishing Second & Third Respectively

MINNEAPOLIS, April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Three weeks following the announcement of the UTV industry's first factory racing program, Polaris Factory Racing was victorious at its first event, with a historic win at the 36th annual SCORE San Felipe 250. Veteran racer and team principal Craig Scanlon took the Pro UTV Open class victory behind the wheel of his race-modified RZR Pro R.

Polaris Inc. (PRNewswire)

Scanlon drove impressively, getting the Pro R over the finish line faster than any other UTV. However, a penalty administered after the race moved him to second overall, while maintaining his class victory. Rounding out the Pro UTV Open class podium were Polaris racers Wayne Matlock and Mike Cafro, both behind the wheel of race-modified RZR Pro Rs.

During the Polaris Factory Racing team's highly anticipated debut, factory racers Cayden MacCachren, Austin Weiland and Brock Heger, put their purpose-built RZR Pro R Factory vehicles to the ultimate test, navigating the rugged conditions of the 268-mile racecourse to finish fourth, sixth and tenth, respectively. Having all three drivers finish within the top 10 is a noteworthy accomplishment for an all-new program and vehicle in its first showing.

"Today was an incredible day for Polaris and our Factory Racing Program, with Craig coming out of the gates with an incredible performance to claim victory at our first event, while also putting a brand-new race vehicle to its first competitive test and coming away with Top-10 finishes," said Robert Wilmot, Polaris Factory Racing Technical Director. "It takes an incredible amount of passion and teamwork to put a program like this together, and we couldn't be more motivated by Craig's victory and the fact that all of our drivers and cars showed they have the speed and capability to win."

When the race got underway, all three factory drivers quickly made their way towards the front of the field, running 1-2-3 by the 50-mile marker. As the race progressed, Polaris supported driver Brandon Sims had taken over the lead, followed by Scanlon and MacCachren. The three racers were within minutes of each other, all pulling into the main pit stop at the halfway point nearly simultaneously.

By mile 150, MacCachren had taken over the lead and was setting a blistering pace up front. He maintained his lead until the final miles of the race when Scanlon was able to navigate his way into the lead position. MacCachren nabbed an impressive fourth place finish, while Weiland was steadfast all day, driving consistently throughout the 268-mile race to finish sixth and Heger crossed the finish line in 10th.

Polaris success this past weekend went beyond the Pro UTV Open Class. In the Pro UTV Naturally Aspirated class, Polaris racer Joe Bolton took the win, while Polaris Mexico racer Anibal Lopez claimed victory in the Pro Stock UTV class in a RZR Turbo R.

The Polaris Factory Racing team will be back in action at the Baja 500 on May 31 – June 4, 2023.

To learn more, please visit Polaris.com/RZR or join the conversation and follow on Facebook sm, Instagram sm, YouTube sm and Twitter sm.

About Polaris

As the global leader in powersports, Polaris Inc. (NYSE: PII) pioneers product breakthroughs and enriching experiences and services that have invited people to discover the joy of being outdoors since our founding in 1954. Polaris' high-quality product line-up includes the Polaris RANGER®, RZR® and Polaris GENERAL™ side-by-side off-road vehicles; Sportsman® all-terrain off-road vehicles; military and commercial off-road vehicles; snowmobiles; Indian Motorcycle® mid-size and heavyweight motorcycles; Slingshot® moto-roadsters; Aixam quadricycles; Goupil electric vehicles; and pontoon and deck boats, including industry-leading Bennington pontoons. Polaris enhances the riding experience with a robust portfolio of parts, garments, and accessories. Proudly headquartered in Minnesota, Polaris serves more than 100 countries across the globe. www.polaris.com

Polaris RZR (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Polaris Inc.