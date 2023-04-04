Overhaul Partners with MCA Connect to Create a More Agile Global Supply Chain

Partnership will help organizations make progress toward end-to-end supply chain visibility and automation

AUSTIN, Texas, April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Overhaul has partnered with MCA Connect to offer a comprehensive set of integrated capabilities spanning the value chain. Overhaul provides software-based, supply-chain visibility, risk, compliance, and insurance solutions for the world's leading brands. MCA Connect is a systems integrator and business consultancy that helps manufacturers succeed by unlocking innovation with actionable business insights.

Organizations can add these robust intelligence capabilities in a matter of weeks versus months. As a result, companies can make positive, tangible progress in gaining a holistic vision over their operations.

The combined capabilities are powered by both organizations' experts in supply chain, logistics, manufacturing, and data science. Overhaul's real-time visibility and 24/7/365 risk management system gives customers a control-tower view of operations, while MCA Connect's Inspire Platform optimizes data for analytics and spurs smarter decisions.

"We don't know what the next supply chain constraint will be, but we do know our customers will need detailed, immediate analyses at every step of the process to easily move past it. Partnering with MCA Connect ensures our customers can meet the demands of today and tomorrow," said David Warrick, Executive Vice President of Enterprise Division at Overhaul. "Our combined capabilities offer actionable insights that will help organizations better mitigate risk and make more informed decisions with the most up-to-date data. This partnership supports our mission to provide the most comprehensive, intelligent, and resilient supply chain platform on the market."

Overhaul enables organizations to increase visibility so they can better manage any shipment in real-time and alleviate the impact of uncertainty. Its hybrid model has seen unprecedented success: Overhaul currently has a 96% full truckload cargo theft recovery rate and an 80% loss ratio reduction compared to insurance industry benchmarks. It is expected to track more than $1 trillion in total moving cargo in 2023.

For more than 20 years, MCA Connect's seasoned experts have helped manufacturers reduce end-to-end lead times, eliminate waste and extra inventory, and improve profitability. MCA Connect Inspire Platform consolidates that data and best optimizes it for analytics, helping customers make better and more timely decisions.

"More than ever, supply chain organizations are acutely aware that time is money. One late shipment or lost or damaged container can mean tens of millions in work-in-progress inventory and lost sales," said Doug Bulla, Senior Vice President Solution Development at MCA Connect. "Together with Overhaul, we can help our mutual customers unlock the power of real-time insights, prediction, and automation from planning to procurement, production, fulfillment, and delivery to the end customer in a matter of weeks."

Overhaul and MCA Connect share a mutual relationship with Microsoft. Both were selected as launch partners for the Supply Chain Center and Supply Chain Platform to offer more customers their forward-thinking solutions and create more agile global supply chains — a testament to the organizations' robust knowledge. Overhaul and MCA Connect will continue to keep their mutual clients on the front foot.

About Overhaul

Founded in 2016 and headquartered in Austin, Texas, Overhaul is the only device-agnostic supply chain visibility and risk management software company. As the global leader in in-transit supply chain risk management, Overhaul transforms real-time visibility into risk management, compliance, and insurance solutions for its partners. Its software-based approach offers high configurability and efficient time-to-value to supply-chain organizations without heavy tech. Overhaul is a trusted provider for Fortune 100 companies moving freight globally across industries, such as pharmaceutical and healthcare, technology, logistics, and food and beverage. Customers include Microsoft, Bristol Myers Squibb and many others. For more information, visit over-haul.com, and follow them on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

About MCA Connect

Through passion and deep industry expertise, MCA Connect helps manufacturers succeed by unlocking innovation with actionable business insights. Our strategic solutions, innovation, and industry intelligence help manufacturers solve critical issues, modernize operations, and gain a competitive edge. To learn more, visit mcaconnect.com .

