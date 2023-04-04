OAK VIEW GROUP & CHEQ ANNOUNCE GROUNDBREAKING MOBILE AND SOCIAL PARTNERSHIP AT NEW CFG BANK ARENA

BALTIMORE, April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Oak View Group (OVG), the global venue development, advisory, and investment company for both the sports and live entertainment industries, today announced a groundbreaking mobile and social partnership with CHEQ, the leader in mobile and social payments for restaurants, stadiums, hotels, and more, as the Official Mobile Ordering, Delivery, and Social Gifting Partner at the newly reimagined CFG Bank Arena in Baltimore, opening on Friday, April 7, when Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band perform live.

The strategic partnership is highlighted by CHEQ's innovative mobile ordering platform, including an array of mobile pick up points, in-seat delivery service at suites, clubs and premium areas, and mobile handheld units to provide easy payment access throughout the venue. CFG Bank Arena will also join CHEQ's dynamic social gifting marketplace, the first marketplace of its kind that allows fans to send food, beverages, merchandise, and experiences to their friends in real-time, from anywhere in the world.

"OVG is synonymous with innovation," said Tim Leiweke, chairman and CEO of Oak View Group. "We are constantly looking for new and exciting ways to add value to the live event experience, and CHEQ provides a unique platform to help drive fan engagement before, during, and after each event."

CHEQ Chief Revenue Officer & Co-Founder, Jake Stone added, "We're delighted to partner with OVG, CFG Bank Arena, and the entire city of Baltimore on this collaborative opportunity. We look forward to our continued partnership with OVG and expanding our payments marketplace across their incredible portfolio of world-class venues."

Under the agreement, CHEQ will become the Official Mobile Ordering, Delivery, and Social Gifting Partner at CFG Bank Arena in Baltimore.

ABOUT OAK VIEW GROUP (OVG)

Oak View Group (OVG) is a global sports and entertainment company founded by Tim Leiweke and Irving Azoff in 2015. OVG is focused on being a positive disruption to business as usual in the sports, live entertainment, and hospitality industries and currently has eight divisions across five global offices (Los Angeles, New York, London, Philadelphia, and Toronto). OVG oversees the operations of Climate Pledge Arena at Seattle Center, UBS Arena in Belmont Park, NY, and Moody Center in Austin, TX as well as arena development projects for Acrisure Arena in Greater Palm Springs, CA; Co-op Live in Manchester, UK; and projects for Arena São Paulo in São Paulo, BZ; CFG Bank Arena in Baltimore, MD; FirstOntario Centre Arena in Hamilton, ON; a New Arena and entertainment district in Las Vegas, NV; and a New Arena in Cardiff, Wales. More information at OakViewGroup.com, and follow OVG on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

About CFG Bank Arena

CFG Bank Arena is a multi-purpose sports and entertainment venue that's located in the heart of downtown Baltimore, not far from the city's famous Inner Harbor. The arena first opened in 1961 when it was known as the Baltimore Civic Center. Located at 201 W. Baltimore Street, the arena is currently being transformed into a world-class entertainment and sports venue by Oak View Group to host the biggest sporting events, top concerts, family shows, and more. The venue will celebrate its grand opening on Friday, April 7 with Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band. Once fully renovated in April, the $200 million world-class modern arena will accommodate 14,000 guests and serve as a key anchor on downtown Baltimore's west side and help drive further investment and development in the area. For more information, visit www.cfgbankarena.com.

ABOUT CHEQ

CHEQ is the world's first social payments platform, connecting consumers and businesses to create frictionless, amazing in-person experiences. CHEQ's universal ordering and payment app can be used by restaurants, stadiums, hotels, and more to make transactions fun, easy, and worry-free. Users can even send food and drinks directly to their friends from anywhere in the world. CHEQ lets venues retain their unique branding within the app and keep their direct relationships with their guests. For more information, please visit www.cheqplease.com, and download the CHEQ App.

