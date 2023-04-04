Masterpiece International Launches its LCL Advantage Service

Unmatched industry expertise gives Masterpiece's customers an advantage in the marketplace

NEW YORK, April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Masterpiece is excited to announce its LCL Advantage Service, a distinctive solution that will help stabilize supply chains amid ever-changing capacity and uncertain markets. Traditionally, Less than a Container-Load (LCL) services allow customers to only pay for the volume of their shipment, not unused space, while giving them the flexibility to move their cargo whenever and wherever is needed. Masterpiece LCL Advantage takes this to another level by offering:

(PRNewsfoto/Masterpiece International) (PRNewswire)

Improved Transit Time : Less freight congestion and direct moves, eliminating multiple touch points for quicker delivery, on average 3-5 days faster than typical LCL services.

Expedited Delivery : Upgraded service for urgent shipments with product and service teams synchronizing transfers and devanning on schedule.

More Control : Masterpiece's LCL Service ties directly to their online visibility platform Atlas, so shippers and consignees can manage shipments and forecast future bookings, with complete visibility and more flexibility.

Cost Advantage : Established network and process for optimization that helps reduce costs for its customers.

Sustainability: Consolidating shipments reduces carbon emissions by increasing container utilization.

"This isn't your typical LCL service offering," said Thomas Gilgen, President of Masterpiece International Logistics Solutions. "We build our own consol boxes - these exclusive bookings ensure reliable transit times and attractive rates for our customers' shipments, enhancing their supply chain resiliency and predictability."

Masterpiece's Priority Ocean Services Group leverages a global network and skilled workforce to optimize ocean freight builds with efficient operations, creating maximum value for their customers. Plus, they can easily integrate LCL Advantage with any of their service offerings, getting products to market even faster. Masterpiece International's managed Interior Point Intermodal (IPI) network provides comprehensive coverage from origins in China and Taiwan to destinations throughout North America.

About

Masterpiece is part of the Magnate Worldwide service offering. Magnate is a diversified supply chain management company, comprised of a unique portfolio of complementary, premium logistics services focused on Mission Critical Domestic, Fine Arts, and Global Freight Forwarding. Masterpiece provides international logistics services through offices located in major international shipping hubs throughout the U.S. Founded in 1989, Masterpiece has leveraged its unique expertise with highly complex air, ocean, and ground shipments to develop a full suite of premium logistics services for a broad range of industries, providing each customer high-touch exceptional service. To learn more, visit www.masterpieceintl.com.

For more information on Magnate Worldwide's business segments and acquisition criteria visit www.magnateworldwide.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Masterpiece International