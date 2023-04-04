Genesis Park Invests in Westco Grounds Maintenance

HOUSTON, April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Genesis Park, through its investment fund, GP Capital Partners, LP, is pleased to announce its recent investment in Westco Grounds Maintenance ("Westco" or the "Company") to support Westco's addition of Champions Hydro-Lawn ("Champions") to its platform. Champions and Westco together now serve over 500 commercial and municipal customers across the greater Houston market with maintenance, enhancement, rehabilitation, and erosion control work with over 450 dedicated personnel. This combination further strengthens the organization's strategy to create a leader providing similar services in the central Texas market. Genesis Park provided a debt and equity investment alongside Evolution Strategy Partners, Gemini Investors, Enterprise Bank & Trust, company management, and other investors to support the transaction.

Champions, founded in 1976, is the leading commercial erosion control and turf establishment specialist serving Municipal Utility Districts ("MUDs") and commercial developers in the greater-Houston market. Champions offers a full range of services including: mowing, handwork, overseeding, fertilization, irrigation, rehabilitation, storm water pipe replacement and other essential services for MUDs, HOAs, municipalities, corporate properties, and other commercial clients.

Westco's addition of Champions is a continuation of its strategy to create a leading commercial and municipal landscape service and maintenance provider in the Texas market. An increasing focus on beautification of public spaces, business parks, and neighborhoods is driving demand for commercial landscape maintenance and expertise. Through this combination with Champions, Westco is a market leader, well positioned to meet this growing need.

Gina Luna, Managing Partner of Genesis Park said, "The combination of Westco and Champions creates one of the largest commercial landscaping companies in the Greater Houston area. Both companies have 30+ years of experience in the industry with deep customer relationships and reputations built on providing the highest quality of service and professionalism to their clients. We are thrilled to partner with an experienced investor group and management team to support the Company through this next phase of growth."

About Genesis Park

Genesis Park is a Houston-based private credit and equity investment firm. Its current investment fund, GP Capital Partners, LP, is licensed as a Small Business Investment Company ("SBIC") by the U.S. Small Business Administration. Genesis Park supports growth and later stage lower middle market businesses through flexible debt and equity capital solutions and strategic guidance. Genesis Park generally targets companies with at least $10 million of revenue and $2 million of EBITDA, with proven business models and seasoned management teams. Managed by four experienced investment professionals with broad regional relationships, Genesis Park is committed to partnering with the companies and management teams in which it invests to facilitate growth, transition, and success. For more information, visit www.genesis-park.com.

About Westco Grounds Maintenance

Founded in 1987 and based in Houston, TX, Westco has grown into one of Houston's largest commercial landscape service providers. Westco has more than 450 professionals installing landscaping and irrigation systems and providing maintenance and emergency services on spec, on budget and on time for over 500 MUDs, HOAs, business parks, municipal parks and leading corporate campuses like Exxon. For more information, visit www.westcogrounds.com.

