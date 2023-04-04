Curology Introduces Future-Proof Rx, a New Daily Preventative Aging Product That's Personalized for You

Powered by a combination of three active ingredients, which may include tretinoin, azelaic acid, niacinamide and tranexamic acid, Future-ProofRx is the skincare company's latest addition to its offering of personalized prescription treatments

Although Curology has primarily focused on acne treatments in the past, the company received feedback from over a third of its patients expressing their desire to combat signs of aging as part of their skincare routine. As a result, the company developed a product called Future-ProofRx, designed to help prevent and address early signs of aging such as fine lines and dark spots. Powered by a personalized combination of three active ingredients, which may include tretinoin, azelaic acid, niacinamide and/or tranexamic acid, each patient's formula is selected for their distinctive skincare needs by their licensed Curology in-house dermatology provider.

"At Curology, we believe that all skin deserves expert care and our newest personalized prescription product, Future-ProofRx, expands our offering of personalized prescription skincare. Future-ProofRx is designed to address preventative treatment for anti-aging concerns, enabling our in-house dermatology providers to treat more patients with our products," said Dr. Whitney Tolpinrud, Curology's Medical Director. "Depending on your medical history and a few other factors, it can be formulated with tretinoin, the gold standard topical ingredient for tackling aging concerns such as fine lines and dark spots. Tretinoin is considered to be more effective than over-the-counter retinol. We believe when combined with other active ingredients the efficacy is enhanced. We're excited to offer patients this new product to target and treat even more skin concerns."

The combination formula targets several skin concerns at once. Future-ProofRx is a leave-on, overnight treatment cream that helps defend against the earliest signs of aging and works to fade dark spots, all while helping to maintain clear skin. It's all made possible by the product's personalized combination of active ingredients at varying strengths, that may include three of the following:

Tretinoin : A prescription-only, topical retinoid and vitamin A derivative that is clinically proven to treat concerns around aging, like fine lines and wrinkles, while improving skin texture and elasticity. Unlike products available at most conventional pharmacies, Future-Proof Rx can offer a broader range of tretinoin strengths and Curology's in-house dermatology providers are able to adjust the strength over time to provide maximum benefits for the skin.

Niacinamide : A form of vitamin B3 that soothes inflammation, has antioxidant activity, fades dark spots, and improves moisture barrier function.

Tranexamic Acid : An amino acid derivative that helps reduce redness and helps improve hyperpigmentation.

Azelaic Acid: A gentle exfoliant that helps fight redness and reduces excess pigmentation to help smooth and brighten skin.

To try Future-ProofRx, new patients can visit Curology.com and complete a questionnaire, upload photos, and share their unique skin concerns, goals, and medical history. From there, one of Curology's in-house licensed dermatology providers will review the information and may prescribe a formula personalized to their skin goals, with subscriptions starting at $59.90 every two months. Existing patients should connect with their current Curology licensed dermatology provider to see if Future-ProofRx is right for them. As some ingredients in Future-ProofRx should not be used by people who are pregnant, nursing or are trying to become pregnant, new and existing patients should consult their OB/GYN & medical provider about their fertility journey before using this product.

Future-ProofRx is the newest addition to Curology's lineup of personalized prescription skincare products, joining Curology's Custom FormulaRx for acne, which has been the company's core personalized prescription product since its launch in 2014. It also complements the company's array of non-prescription products, including the Gentle Cleanser, Acne Cleanser, Gel Moisturizer, Cream Moisturizer, Emergency Spot Patch, Micellar Makeup Remover, and Everyday Sunscreen, which are now available for individual purchase at Curology.com and at Target.

Curology was founded in 2014 with the mission of making effective skincare more accessible. Since then, Curology has grown its team of in-house licensed dermatology providers who have provided personalized prescription skincare to more than 4 million patients. Each patient is prescribed a personalized formula designed to help them reach their specific skin goals, whether they're dealing with acne, dark spots, rosacea, or early signs of aging such as fine lines. For more information about Curology, visit www.curology.com.

