Schneider Electric announces the global winners of its inaugural Sustainability Impact Awards 2023

Six global partners recognized for outstanding performance in decarbonizing their own operations and that of their customers

Hewlett Packard Enterprise HPE, Boer (Wuxi) power system co., Michael Smith Switchgear Ltd, Ramboll Finland, Faith Technologies Incorporated (FTI), Ad-Sol Nissin Corporation recognized during a virtual award ceremony that is available to view on YouTube Live

BOSTON, April 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Schneider Electric, the leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, today announced the six global winners of the inaugural Schneider Electric Sustainability Impact Awards. Among 241 submissions, the winners were distinguished by their pioneering decarbonization efforts, both within and beyond their organizations.

Schneider Electric, the leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation. (PRNewswire)

The winners were distinguished by their pioneering decarbonization efforts, both within and beyond their organizations.

Launched in 2022, the Schneider Electric Sustainability Impact Awards celebrates leaders that prioritize innovation and decarbonization. Partners are afforded the opportunity to enter in two categories. The first, "Impact to My Company" recognizes those who exhibit outstanding sustainability leadership in their own operations. The second, "Impact to My Customers" rewards those who demonstrate exceptional sustainability leadership by helping customers achieve their decarbonization goals.

Entrants were assessed based on their successful implementation of innovations, products and digital solutions to electrify operations, reduce energy supply, increase operational efficiency, and embrace circularity across the value chain. Winners are accorded significant benefits, including global visibility, a valuable credential, and new business opportunities. The awards also provide a first of its kind educational program for partners in the industry.

Sustainability Impact Awards 2023 Winners

Category One: Impact to my Company

Hewlett Packard Enterprise, United States is focused on transitioning to clean energy alternatives through a hybrid approach that includes renewable assets, power purchase agreements, green tariff programs, and green contracts. They are implementing transportation strategies such as modal shifts, zero- and low-emission vehicles, and sustainable aviation fuels to reduce their carbon footprint. The company also uses green materials and product design, implements packaging innovation, meets sustainability standards, offers transparency on environmental impact, and reduces waste at all their sites.

Boer (Wuxi) Power System Co., Ltd, China has established decarbonization targets as part of its sustainability journey and embraced electrification and digitalization to build resilient operations, including a smart forklift scheduling management system that helps improve production efficiency. The company's headquarters has a 1.5MW photovoltaic rooftop and an ENP-B charging station that lays the foundation for the further popularization of electric vehicles.

Michael Smith Switchgear, United Kingdom and Ireland is committed to sustainability in all aspects of its business, having achieved carbon-neutral status. To reduce energy consumption and use of raw materials, the company has digitized operations, adopted electric vehicles, and installed LED lighting and solar panels. The company is sourcing alternative materials for products and consolidating deliveries to reduce their carbon footprint. Future plans also account for a rainwater storage system and a green roof.

Category Two: Impact to My Customers

Ramboll, Finland is a multidisciplinary engineering, design, and consultancy company that operates in 35 countries and employs 17,000 people globally. The company designs sustainable energy-based solutions for customers' building service systems and power distribution systems, including electrification of heating systems with heat pump and solar power solutions in buildings and urban sites. The company integrates EcoStruxure™ solutions across connected products to allow data-enabled decision making and performance management.

Faith Technologies Incorporated, United States is a national leader in electrical planning, engineering, design, and installation. It helps customers achieve their sustainability goals with its Path to Smarter Energy process, which involves gathering energy usage data, identifying ways to conserve energy, determining whether on-site renewable generation is a viable option, and integrating energy storage to achieve net-zero carbon emissions. The company also installs EcoStruxure™ solutions to simplify and digitize customers' power distribution to protect people, safeguard assets, and maximize business continuity and performance.

Ad-Sol Nissin Corporation, Japan is Schneider's only system integrator partner in Japan . The company has introduced EcoStruxure™ solutions to their customer, the largest electric utility company in Japan , to support its implementation of a regional microgrid business. The company is also helping another customer to optimize production management in its automobile manufacturing processes and provides consulting services for carbon-neutral platforms to other industries, including railway companies.

"Now is the time to address the global energy crisis – it's our top priority. However, we cannot accelerate decarbonization efforts and achieve net-zero goals alone; we must rely on our ecosystem of partnerships", Rohan Kelkar, EVP for Global Power Products at Schneider Electric said. "Through the Schneider Electric Sustainability Impact Awards, we acknowledge and highlight the valuable contributions made by our partners worldwide towards decarbonizing not only their own operations but also their customers'. We value the opportunity to learn from one another and congratulate these winners for their exceptional commitment towards making a positive impact. We hope that in sharing their stories, they will serve as inspiration to organizations worldwide embarking on their decarbonization journey."

About Schneider Electric

Schneider's purpose is to empower all to make the most of our energy and resources, bridging progress and sustainability for all. We call this Life Is On.

Our mission is to be your digital partner for Sustainability and Efficiency.

We drive digital transformation by integrating world-leading process and energy technologies, end-point to cloud connecting products, controls, software and services, across the entire lifecycle, enabling integrated company management, for homes, buildings, data centers, infrastructure and industries.

We are the most local of global companies. We are advocates of open standards and partnership ecosystems that are passionate about our shared Meaningful Purpose, Inclusive and Empowered values.

www.se.com

Follow us on: Twitter | Facebook | LinkedIn | YouTube | Instagram | Blog

#partnershipsofthefuture #partneringforsustainability #sustainabilityimpactawards

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Schneider Electric