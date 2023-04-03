IF YOU HAD A TICKET TO THE 2016 NFL PRO FOOTBALL HALL OF FAME GAME BETWEEN THE GREEN BAY PACKERS AND INDIANAPOLIS COLTS, YOU COULD BE INCLUDED IN A CLASS ACTION LAWSUIT

IF YOU HAD A TICKET TO THE 2016 NFL PRO FOOTBALL HALL OF FAME GAME BETWEEN THE GREEN BAY PACKERS AND INDIANAPOLIS COLTS, YOU COULD BE INCLUDED IN A CLASS ACTION LAWSUIT

Announced by CPT Group, Inc.

IRVINE, Calif., April 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CPT Group, Inc. announces a certified class action lawsuit now pending called Treviso v. National Football Museum, Inc. dba Pro Football Hall of Fame, No. 5:17-cv-00472 (N.D. Ohio) (the "Action").

What is this about? This lawsuit arises out of the 2016 NFL Pro Football Hall of Fame Game in Canton, Ohio (the "Game"), scheduled to take place between the Green Bay Packers and Indianapolis Colts on August 7, 2016 in Canton, Ohio. On that day, after the Game was scheduled to begin, the Defendant canceled the Game due to field conditions. Plaintiff filed suit on behalf of ticketholders, who were denied the chance to watch the Game. Plaintiff claims that the Defendant breached contracts with ticketholders. The Defendant denies liability.

Who is affected? Persons who paid for or acquired tickets to the 2016 NFL Pro Football Hall of Fame Game and have not accepted reimbursement from the Pro Football Hall of Fame by submitting completed copies of "The 2016 Pro Football Hall of Fame Game Reimbursement Election Form" (the "Class").

What are the options? If you are a member of the Class, you have a choice whether to remain a member of the Class and be represented by the Class Representative and by Class Counsel or to exclude yourself. Either choice will have its consequences, which you should understand before making your decision.

Do Nothing : If you do nothing, you will automatically remain in the Class. You will be legally bound by all Court orders (including any judgment entered for or against the Class or any future settlement), which means you won't be able to sue or continue to sue, the Hall of Fame about the legal claims in this case. In any event, you will be notified of any proposed settlement or the result of the trial or dismissal of any claims in the lawsuit.

Exclude Yourself : If you do not want to participate in this lawsuit, you can exclude yourself by "opting out." If you exclude yourself, you may choose to take no further action regarding the Game, or you may file an individual claim against the Hall of Fame in a separate proceeding, but you will not receive any benefit that may result from this lawsuit. You will not be bound by any Court orders, and you keep your right to sue the Hall of Fame on your own regarding the issues in this case. You must submit a "Request for Exclusion" in the form of a letter that states your name, address, telephone number, signature, and e-mail address or use the form available at www.2016HallOfFameGameClassAction.com and mail it to the Notice Administrator by May 18, 2023.

How do I get more information? For more information and to view the full notice, go to www.2016HallOfFameGameClassAction.com, or contact the Notice Administrator by calling toll-free 1-(888) 440-1255.

PLEASE DO NOT CONTACT THE COURT OR THE COURT CLERK'S OFFICE

