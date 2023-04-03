CV Sciences, Inc. Introduces New THC Offering

+PlusCBD™ Reserve Collection Extra Gummies provide easy-to-dose 5mg THC option

SAN DIEGO, April 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CV Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB:CVSI) (the "Company", "CV Sciences", "our", "us" or "we"), a preeminent consumer wellness company specializing in hemp extracts and other proven, science-backed natural ingredients and products, today announced the launch of +PlusCBD™Reserve Collection Extra Gummies, the latest addition to the Company's popular +PlusCBD product line.

The +PlusCBD™ Reserve Collection product line offers a curated blend of full-spectrum cannabinoids with rich and bold profiles that elicit feelings of relief and calm when intense support is needed. +PlusCBD™Reserve Collection Extra Gummies are formulated for consumers looking to make the most of their CBD with THC, containing 25mg of CBD and 5mg of THC per gummy—twice the amount of THC than in the original Reserve Collection gummies. The new variant supports healthy sleep, faster recovery, deeper relaxation and a brighter mood.

+PlusCBD™Extra Gummies feature a delicious sugar coating with a dragon fruit flavor, sweetened with organic cane sugar. Additionally, +PlusCBD™Extra Gummies are manufactured utilizing clean CO2-extracted hemp and flower grown without pesticides or GMOs. The gummies are gluten-free, soy-free and vegan, made of only the finest ingredients.

"Whether a consumer wants to target sleep with CBD, steer clear of THC entirely or combine both, CV Sciences creates products for every preference to facilitate customizable wellness routines," said Joseph Dowling, CEO of CV Sciences. "The +PlusCBD™Reserve Collection Extra Gummies are a smart choice for those seeking a bit more THC in their micro-dose. We look forward to seeing consumers incorporate our Extra Gummies into their regimens as more and more discover the power of cannabis to improve your daily life."

The Reserve Collection Extra Gummies join +PlusCBD's impressive portfolio of products that suit a variety of needs and preferences, including Calm and Sleep Gummies as well as Daily Balance Full Spectrum Softgels. All gummies are third-party lab tested to verify safety and consistency for daily use.

About CV Sciences, Inc.

CV Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB:CVSI) is a consumer wellness company specializing in hemp extracts and other proven, science-backed, natural ingredients and products, which are sold through a range of sales channels from B2B and B2C. Our +PlusCBD™ branded products are sold at select retail locations throughout the U.S. and are one of the top-selling brands of hemp extracts in the natural products market, according to SPINS, the leading provider of syndicated data and insights for the natural, organic and specialty products industry. CV Sciences follows all guidelines for Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) and the Company's products are processed, produced, and tested throughout the manufacturing process to confirm strict compliance with company standards and specifications. With a commitment to science, +PlusCBD™ product benefits in healthy people are supported by human clinical research data, in addition to three published clinical case studies available on PubMed.gov. +PlusCBD™ was the first hemp extract supplement brand to invest in the scientific evidence necessary to receive self-affirmed Generally Recognized as Safe (GRAS) status. CV Sciences, Inc. has primary offices and facilities in San Diego, California. We are traded on the OTC:QB, and our trading symbol is CVSI. Additional information is available from OTCMarkets.com or by visiting www.cvsciences.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING DISCLAIMER

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements and information, as defined within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and is subject to the Safe Harbor created by those sections. This material contains statements about expected future events and/or financial results that are forward-looking in nature and subject to risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements by definition involve risks, uncertainties.

Wholesale Contact

wholesale@cvsciences.com

Media Contact

MATTIO Communications

Mark Sinclair

cv@mattio.com

