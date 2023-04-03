AUTOsist Named Best Overall Fleet Management Software For Second Consecutive Year

MISSION VIEJO, Calif., April 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AUTOsist, a leading provider of fleet management and maintenance software, has been named by Forbes Advisor as the Best Overall Fleet Management Software for 2023. This is the second consecutive year that Forbes Advisors recognized AUTOsist as the best overall software for fleet management.

Forbes Advisors names AUTOsist the Best Overall Fleet Management Software for the second consecutive year.

According to Forbes Advisor, AUTOsist's flexible fleet management software is an easy-to-use platform accessible via browser or Apple or Android app, and pricing is affordable while providing all of the features a fleet manager needs.

"This recognition by Forbes Advisor for the second year in a row is a validation of our focus to make life easier for fleet managers with technology that is simple to use and affordable for any fleet," said AUTOsist CEO Zorrane Abdeali. "In 2022, we added highly requested features and partnered with Azuga to offer dash cameras and GPS devices integrated into our software, along with other telematics and fuel card providers. We will continue to add desirable features so fleets can improve performance, control costs, and maximize productivity."

Forbes Advisors' methodology for determining the best overall fleet management software combined ratings from four categories: ease of use, cost, features, and customer support. AUTOsist scored an overall 4.4 out of 5 ratings, the highest overall mark for all fleet management software evaluated.

With AUTOsist, fleets have a centralized dashboard to easily manage every aspect of their vehicles and equipment for maintenance workflows, inspections, parts inventory, fuel transactions, GPS tracking, and dash cameras.

A mobile application is available on Apple and Android devices, providing a way for drivers and technicians to submit vehicle inspections, update work orders, and allow managers to monitor their fleet from anywhere.

Each AUTOsist customer is assigned dedicated support, available around the clock, ensuring quick resolution of any inquiries. In 2023, the company plans to release additional features and improvements to enhance the experience and usability.

About AUTOsist

AUTOsist is a leading fleet management software offering a range of affordable solutions to easily track and manage vehicles, trailers, and equipment. Rated the best overall fleet management software for 2022 and 2023, fleets rely on AUTOsist to streamline maintenance, monitor fuel purchases, inspections and inventory, track fleets with integrated GPS telematics, dash cams, and more. Visit us at autosist.com

View original content:

SOURCE AUTOsist LLC