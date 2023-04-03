ATRI SEEKS TRUCK DRIVER INPUT ON THE IMPACTS OF LEGALIZED MARIJUANA ON TRUCKING

WASHINGTON, April 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Transportation Research Institute (ATRI) today launched a driver survey to better understand the impacts of state laws legalizing marijuana on the trucking industry and its workforce. ATRI first deployed this survey in-person at the Mid-America Trucking Show (MATS) in Louisville, KY last week where over 300 drivers completed the survey. ATRI has now placed the survey online for additional driver input.

ATRI's marijuana impacts research was a top research priority of its Research Advisory Committee in 2022. This topic was identified as critical because of the conflict and uncertainty between new state laws legalizing marijuana and long-standing federal law, especially for those that are part of a federally-regulated workforce.

The survey asks for driver perspectives and knowledge related to new state laws, as well as the impact of these laws on roadway safety and the workforce.

"Driver input is a critical component of ATRI's research and this newest survey is no exception," said ATRI President Rebecca Brewster. "We hope that professional drivers will take a few minutes to provide their perspectives on this critical topic."

Truck drivers can complete the confidential survey online here. The survey will remain open through April 28, 2023.

ATRI is the trucking industry's 501c3 not-for-profit research organization. It is engaged in critical research relating to freight transportation's essential role in maintaining a safe, secure and efficient transportation system.

View original content:

SOURCE American Transportation Research Institute