Don't Just Spring Clean, Have Your Home Deep Cleaned by Stanley Steemer

Say Hello To A Clean Home This Spring

DUBLIN, Ohio, April 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Spring is in the air and now is the time to revive your home from winter. Stanley Steemer shares why it's important to go beyond 'spring cleaning,' and to have our professionals give your home the deep cleaning it deserves.

A home deep cleaned for spring. (PRNewswire)

During winter a lot of people tend to spend more time indoors. This means more time relaxing on your furniture, playing with your pets indoors, and more use of your home in general. All this time spent inside can cause a faster build-up of dust, debris, pet hair, and dander in your living space.

While regular cleaning of your home is important, it often does not remove hidden dirt and allergens that lie deep within your floors, upholstery, area rugs, and air ducts. Therefore, it's important to have these areas of your home deep cleaned by professionals.

Stanley Steemer is fully equipped with state-of-the-art cleaning technology and products, which are proven to remove allergens from your home. We remove an average of 94% of common household allergens from carpets and 96.5% of allergens from tile and grout.

Our carpet, tile, and area rug cleaning services rely on our trusted hot water extraction cleaning process. This allows us to safely remove dirt, spots, and odors, without leaving behind any residue – ensuring these surfaces receive a deeper clean than any vacuum or mop will give them.

When it comes to your furniture, did you know that trapped dirt and pet hair can wear down the fibers and dull the upholstery's appearance? A deep cleaning will remove dander and dust that you can't see, giving your furniture a fresh look and feel. Our SuperShield Plus protector also defends against everyday wear and tear, extending the life of your favorite pieces of furniture.

It's also important not to forget about your air ducts. There could be pounds of dirt hiding inside. Clean air ducts mean less dust and debris in your home and air, because ductwork is often the pathway for dust and biological contaminants. Eliminating these particles from your ducts can improve indoor air quality and increase HVAC efficiency.

Not only are our carpet, tile, upholstery, and air duct cleaning processes safe, but our pre-spray, carpet cleaning solution, and professional spot remover are verified by the EPA as Safer Choice. This mark enables consumers to quickly identify and choose products that are safe for their families and can help protect the environment.

Now that you know why a professional deep cleaning is important, contact us today to be on your way to a cleaner and healthier home this spring!

To learn more about our cleaning services, please visit us at: https://www.stanleysteemer.com/ or follow us on Facebook at Stanley Steemer | Facebook for more updates.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Stanley Steemer, Inc.