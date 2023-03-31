Chiesi Global Rare Diseases Announces Approval of FERRIPROX™ MR Deferiprone Extended-Release Tablets in Canada

New formulation allows twice-daily dosing in patients with transfusional iron overload due to thalassemia syndromes when current chelation therapy is inadequate, or sickle cell disease or other anemias.

BOSTON, March 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Chiesi Global Rare Diseases, a business unit of the Chiesi Group established to deliver innovative therapies and solutions for people affected by rare diseases, today announced that Health Canada has approved FERRIPROX MR deferiprone extended-release tablets 1 000 mg for the treatment of patients with transfusional iron overload due to thalassemia syndromes when current chelation therapy is inadequate, or sickle cell disease (SCD) or other anemias.

FERRIPROX (deferiprone) was previously approved in Canada for the treatment of patients with transfusional iron overload due to thalassemia syndromes when current chelation therapy is inadequate in 2015, and subsequently approved for the treatment of iron overload in patients with SCD or other anemias in 2021.

"As a family business and a B Corp focused on the long-term support of rare disease communities, we have the opportunity to remain close to the patients, caregivers and their providers, always learning from them and responding to their needs," said Giacomo Chiesi, head of Chiesi Global Rare Diseases. "That is why we found it important to pursue the development of a twice-a-day tablet formulation of FERRIPROX, which reflects our ongoing commitment to patients with transfusional iron overload."

Thalassemia syndromes and SCD are disorders that affect red blood cells. Both conditions cause problems with hemoglobin, depriving many parts of the body of oxygen. People living with these conditions often require chronic blood transfusions that can put them at risk of developing very high levels of iron in their blood and vital organs. FERRIPROX is a synthetic, orally active iron-chelating agent shown to be effective in reducing iron concentration by penetrating cell membranes and removing toxic iron from organ tissues and extracellular fluids.

About Chiesi Global Rare Diseases

Chiesi Global Rare Diseases is a business unit of the Chiesi Group established to deliver innovative therapies and solutions for people affected by rare diseases. As a family business, Chiesi Group strives to create a world where it is common to have a therapy for all diseases and acts as a force for good, for society and the planet. The goal of the Global Rare Diseases unit is to ensure equal access so as many people as possible can experience their most fulfilling life. The unit collaborates with the rare disease community around the globe to bring voice to underserved people in the health care system. For more information visit www.chiesirarediseases.com.

About Chiesi Group

Chiesi is an international, research-focused biopharmaceuticals group that develops and markets innovative therapeutic solutions in respiratory health, rare diseases, and specialty care. The company's mission is to improve people's quality of life and act responsibly towards both the community and the environment.

By changing its legal status to a Benefit Corporation in Italy, the US, and France, Chiesi's commitment to create shared value for society as a whole is legally binding and central to company-wide decision-making. As a certified B Corp since 2019, we're part of a global community of businesses that meet high standards of social and environmental impact. The company aims at becoming net-zero by 2035.

With over 85 years of experience, Chiesi is headquartered in Parma (Italy), operates in 30 countries, and counts more than 6,000 employees. The Group's research and development centre in Parma works alongside 6 other important R&D hubs in France, the US, Canada, China, the UK, and Sweden.

