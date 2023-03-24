ScoreVision and Scoreboard Media Partner to Bring Innovative Advertising Solutions to Schools

OMAHA, Neb., March 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ScoreVision, a leading software developer of sports technology, has partnered with Scoreboard Media, a leader in dynamic digital advertising, to bring an innovative advertising solution to schools.

The partnership aims to provide schools with a new way to generate revenue while enhancing the game day experience. By combining ScoreVision's sophisticated advertising platform and Scoreboard Media's expertise in sponsorship and advertising, the partnership will open doors for schools and businesses to profit from opportunities by showcasing their brand during live sporting events throughout the year.

"ScoreVision is excited to partner with Scoreboard Media to bring this new solution to schools across the country," said ScoreVision President Michael Medrano. "We believe this partnership will help schools generate revenue while providing fans a more engaging and interactive game day experience."

Schools that form an agreement with Scoreboard Media will have access to ScoreVision software and its dynamic advertising features so they can show ads during the event both in and out-of-venue. Scoreboard Media will utilize ScoreVision's platform to manage the ads and secure new sponsors to generate revenue on behalf of the school using those features, directly benefiting the schools and positively impacting their budgets.

"We're thrilled to partner with ScoreVision to couple our program to generate sponsorship revenue with their superior software and technology," said Scoreboard Media President Charlie Megan. "This partnership will give schools a powerful new tool to generate revenue through sponsorships while providing an incredible game experience for the teams, athletes, and fans."

The partnership between ScoreVision and Scoreboard Media is set to roll out in the coming weeks. Several schools in multiple states including Missouri and Colorado already benefit from this collaboration. For more information, visit ScoreVision's website or Scoreboard Media's website.

About ScoreVision

ScoreVision is a leading developer of software for sports and recreation facilities. With a focus on delivering cutting-edge technology that enhances the game-day experience for players and fans alike, ScoreVision has quickly become a trusted partner for high schools, colleges, and professional sports teams nationwide.

About Scoreboard Media

Scoreboard Media is a leading service provider for dynamic digital advertising using video scoreboards. With a focus on raising sponsorship funds, Scoreboard Media works with businesses and brands on behalf of schools to display video ads, banner ads, and other dynamic content on video scoreboards during live sporting events.

