Wealth Enhancement Group Expands by Adding Prozan Financial Services, a Hybrid RIA with Approximately $190 Million in Client Assets

Deepening its Presence on the West Coast, Wealth Enhancement Group Grows Northern California to 11 Offices

MINNEAPOLIS, March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wealth Enhancement Group, a national independent wealth management firm with more than $62.8 billion in total client assets, announced the acquisition of Prozan Financial Services a hybrid RIA based in Walnut Creek, CA. Prozan Financial Services oversees approximately $190 million in client assets and is led by Founder Larry Prozan. This partnership increases Wealth Enhancement Group's presence in Northern California.

Wealth Enhancement Group (PRNewswire)

"We are thrilled to welcome Prozan Financial Services to the Wealth Enhancement Group family," said Jeff Dekko, chief executive officer of Wealth Enhancement Group. "Their commitment to delivering exceptional financial planning services aligns with our mission to help clients achieve their financial goals. We look forward to working together to provide even greater value to our clients."

Prozan Financial Services was founded in 1988, and Larry has been a trusted advisor to his clients for decades. The firm serves both high-net-worth and middle market pre-retirees and retirees and offers asset management, wealth management, financial planning as well as retirement plan implementation and management. The team at Prozan Financial Services does not believe that 'one size fits all' when it comes to financial planning and has always listened to its clients to create a customized financial plan tailored to their unique needs.

Mr. Prozan shared, "After 35 years of being truly independent, Prozan Financial has decided to join Wealth Enhancement Group, a $60 billion firm to utilize their capabilities to offer even more creative solutions to the complex financial problems clients face. I am thankful that my key employee Wendy Sayan will be joining me in this process."

"Our extensive resources and infrastructure will allow us to further enhance the exceptional financial planning and investment management services that Prozan Financial Services' clients have come to expect," said Jim Cahn, chief investments & business development officer at Wealth Enhancement Group. "Our Roundtable™ team of specialists combined with our technology will provide even more opportunities to help clients achieve their financial goals. We are committed to delivering the highest level of service and advice to all clients, and we look forward to working with Larry and Wendy to do just that."

About Wealth Enhancement Group

Wealth Enhancement Group is an independent wealth management firm offering comprehensive and customized financial planning and investment management services. Now serving more than 49,000 households, the company has 90 offices nationwide and is expanding rapidly through organic growth and acquisitions. Founded in 1997, Wealth Enhancement Group specializes in providing retail clients with the team-based knowledge and resources they need to simplify their financial lives. For more information, please visit www.wealthenhancement.com.

Advisory services offered through Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services, LLC (WEAS), a registered investment advisor. Select investment advisor representatives (IARs) of WEAS are also registered representatives of and offer securities through LPL Financial, Member FINRA/SIPC. Wealth Enhancement Group and Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services are separate entities from LPL Financial. Wealth Enhancement Group is a registered trademark of Wealth Enhancement Group, LLC.

Wealth Enhancement Group and its Registered Investment Advisor, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services, had $62.6 billion in client assets, including $4 billion of brokerage assets held at LPL Financial, as of February 28, 2023. Prozan Financial Services had approximately $190 million in client assets, including $45 million of brokerage assets as of December 31, 2022. With the addition of previously announced acquisitions and the acquisition of Prozan Financial Services, Wealth Enhancement Group has more than $62.8 billion in client, advisory, trust and brokerage assets.

Media Contacts

Marianne Gebhardt

mgebhardt@wealthenhancement.com

(704) 409-2589

Prosek Partners, on behalf of Wealth Enhancement Group

pro-weg@prosek.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Wealth Enhancement Group