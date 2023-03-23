New Partnership Brings Premium Italian Coffee Brand Lavazza to all Princess ships

SANTA CLARITA, Calif., March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Princess Cruises, the world's most iconic cruise brand, today announced that world-renowned coffee brand, Lavazza, is now the line's Official Coffee Partner. For more than 120 years, Lavazza has expressed the essence of real Italian coffee, with a passion for superior quality.

Princess Cruises Announces Lavazza as Official Coffee Partner (PRNewswire)

"Princess guests love their coffee as the morning ritual at the International Café in the legendary Princess Piazza. With a relentless focus on what's important to our guests, we are upgrading the experience and magnifying our Italian heritage with Lavazza," said John Padgett, president of Princess Cruises. "Our Lavazza partnership gives our guests yet another thing to love about a Princess vacation."

Lavazza offerings will begin rolling out on Princess ships throughout the spring and guests can expect to enjoy the brand's array of hot coffee options and convenient Ready-to-Drink cans. The relationship will extend beyond offering Lavazza products and services on board to include unique coffee-inspired dinners and recipes collectively designed by Lavazza experts and Princess executive chefs, educational sessions, tastings, food pairings and samplings. The two brands will also collaborate on upcoming marketing campaigns, promotions and exclusive events.

"We have been inspired by the way Princess Cruises creates memorable experiences for their guests and feel a strong synergy between both brands in our commitment to quality, innovation and entertainment," shared Camille Vareille, vice president - head of marketing Americas at Lavazza Group. "We are excited to come onboard to offer an elevated coffee program and showcase our premium products to a broader, international audience."

Additional information about Princess Cruises is available through a professional travel advisor, by calling 1-800-PRINCESS (1-800-774-6237) or by visiting the company's website at www.princess.com . For more information on Lavazza, please visit www.lavazzausa.com or @LavazzaUSA.

About Princess Cruises:

Princess Cruises is The Love Boat, the world's most iconic cruise brand that delivers dream vacations to millions of guests every year in the most sought-after destinations on the largest ships that offer elite service personalization and simplicity customary of small, yacht-class ships. Well-appointed staterooms, world class dining, grand performances, award-winning casinos and entertainment, luxurious spas, imaginative experiences and boundless activities blend with exclusive Princess MedallionClass service to create meaningful connections and unforgettable moments in the most incredible settings in the world - the Caribbean, Alaska, Panama Canal, Mexican Riviera, Europe, South America, Australia/New Zealand, the South Pacific, Hawaii, Asia, Canada/New England, Antarctica, and World Cruises. The company is part of Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE/LSE:CCL; NYSE:CUK).

About Lavazza:

The history of Lavazza is that of a business which, for over 125 years, has pursued a company vision based on passion for work, for the product, and the land in which it operates. These values have been ingrained in Lavazza's DNA since its foundation in 1895 and upheld by four generations of entrepreneurs since then. Each family member who has worked in the company has helped it to grow, transforming it into the company it is today, yet still true to the qualities of passion and innovation inherited from Luigi Lavazza. "It's about doing business with your heart," in the words of Emilio Lavazza. It is the spirit which has allowed us to expand the company over the years: our way of doing business is an example of sustainability in the fullest sense of the word. It is a quality built up and shared with all the people we have met, starting with our employees and the places in which we work. These are the qualities that, every day, underpin the value of the company, allowing us to be recognized worldwide as an excellent Group, not just for the production of premium coffee, but also for our approach to work and our social commitment.

(PRNewsfoto/Princess Cruises) (PRNewswire)

