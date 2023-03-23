FinTech Breakthrough Awards Program Names Melio "Best B2B Payments Platform"

Melio's Rapidly Scaling Embedded Software And Payment Capabilities Recognized For Keeping Small Business In Business

NEW YORK, March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Melio , a leading B2B payments platform for small businesses, has been selected as the winner of the "Best B2B Payments Platform" award in the 7th annual FinTech Breakthrough Awards program conducted by FinTech Breakthrough , an independent market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies, and products in the global fintech market.

"Melio is honored to be recognized by the FinTech Breakthrough Awards as a leading B2B payments platform," said Melio Chief Business Officer Prashant Gandhi. "Small businesses have three pain points – manual back-office work, cash flow crunch, and limited time to learn any technologies. I am very proud of our team for building a solution that addresses these issues. We are also thankful to the financial institutions, software providers, and merchant acquirers who are embedding Melio within their digital interface, enabling their small business customers to enjoy a fully native B2B payments experience in their platform of choice."

Melio provides an integrated payments solution that allows small businesses to quickly and seamlessly pay vendors and get paid – helping with cash flow needs, eliminating late payment costs, and giving businesses back valuable time. Melio's payments infrastructure is designed to be embedded into other platforms, allowing customers to reap the benefits of its cutting-edge technology without leaving their preferred platform.

"While small business owners enjoy the perks of being their own boss, setting their own hours and doing what they love, they typically also face limited resources, lack of capital, and competition with more established companies. Add keeping track of bills and payments to the mix and the result is usually a big hassle," said James Johnson, Managing Director, FinTech Breakthrough. "The flexibility and simplicity offered by Melio's breakthrough payments platform is extremely valuable for small businesses, which do not employ large finance teams or CFOs to handle their bill pay. We are thrilled to congratulate the Melio team on being our 2023 'Best B2B Payments Platform' award winner!"

The FinTech Breakthrough Awards is the premier awards program founded to recognize the fintech innovators, leaders, and visionaries from around the world in a range of categories, including Digital Banking, Personal Finance, Lending, Payments, Investments, RegTech, InsurTech, and many more. The 2023 FinTech Breakthrough Award program attracted more than 4,000 nominations from across the globe.

In addition to the FinTech Breakthrough Award, Melio has recently been recognized by CB Insights' Fintech 250, the Financial Technology Report' Top 100 Financial Technology Companies, and by Forbes' Fintech 50 as a leading B2B payments company.

Melio is a leading B2B payments technology company that enables small and medium-sized businesses to quickly and seamlessly transfer and receive payments, helping them improve cash flow and workflow. As one of the fastest-growing B2B payment solutions in the United States, Melio is transforming how money is moved between businesses. It serves financial institutions and software companies that want to provide Accounts Payable and Receivable products for their small business customers. Melio was founded in 2018, with headquarters in New York, an R&D center in Tel Aviv, and western U.S. headquarters in Colorado.

Part of Tech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for technology innovation and leadership around the globe, the FinTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in Financial Technologies and Services companies and products. The FinTech Breakthrough Awards provide public recognition for the achievements of FinTech companies and products in categories including Payments, Personal Finance, Wealth Management, Fraud Protection, Banking, Lending, RegTech, InsurTech and more. For more information visit FinTechBreakthrough.com .

