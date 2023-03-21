ATTOM LAUNCHES USER FRIENDLY ON-DEMAND DATA SOLUTION - PROPERTY NAVIGATOR

Enables Search and Access to Extensive Property Data, with Over 155 Million Properties Nationwide;

For Detailed Property Reports, Downloadable Records and Quick and Accurate Market Reviews

IRVINE, Calif., March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ATTOM, a leading curator of land, property, and real estate data, has announced the launch of Property Navigator, an easy-to-use solution offering instant nationwide access with a wide array of search capabilities and detailed property information for residential and commercial properties.

Property Navigator offers quick access to property information, market analysis, comparables, and more for over 155 million properties nationwide. The solution serves real estate agents, investors, appraisers, and enterprise organizations. Customers can get started with Property Navigator in minutes and access over 300 data points and presentation-ready property reports. With the solution, customers save time and make informed data-driven decisions.

"As our data footprint continues to expand, so do our data solutions, in order to meet the challenges and opportunities in today's market, while continuing our mission of increasing real estate transparency," said Todd Teta, chief technology and product officer at ATTOM. "Our Property Navigator solution offers convenient access to our vast data warehouse, providing valuable insights for today's market challenges and opportunities while increasing real estate transparency."

Our scaled plans and pricing selection lets you choose the best option that is right for you and your business. All plans come with full access to nationwide property & comparable data with powerful search and filtering capabilities.

With Property Navigator:

Search and find properties with a variety of criteria – occupancy, equity, default status, lender, etc.

Map search by neighborhood, school district, or custom-drawn areas for micro-accuracy.

Access ownership information along with contact details and phone numbers.

Find off-market and distressed properties.

Download presentation ready property reports with detailed list exports.

Determine property value based on multiple AVMs and other analytical tools.

Property Navigator supports a range of industries, whether researching a particular property or multiple properties that fit certain conditions, in an all-in-one easy-to-use subscription, featuring an array of details that help real estate professionals, brokerages, investors, appraisers, and more gain that competitive edge.

About ATTOM

ATTOM provides premium property data to power products that improve transparency, innovation, efficiency and disruption in a data-driven economy. ATTOM multi-sources property tax, deed, mortgage, foreclosure, environmental risk, natural hazard, and neighborhood data for more than 155 million U.S. residential and commercial properties covering 99 percent of the nation's population. A rigorous data management process involving more than 20 steps validates, standardizes, and enhances the real estate data collected by ATTOM, assigning each property record with a persistent, unique ID — the ATTOM ID. The 30TB ATTOM Data Warehouse fuels innovation in many industries including mortgage, real estate, insurance, marketing, government and more through flexible data delivery solutions that include bulk file licenses, property data APIs, real estate market trends, property navigator and more. Also, introducing our newest innovative solution, that offers immediate access and streamlines data management – ATTOM Cloud.

Media Contact:

Christine Stricker

949.748.8428

christine.stricker@attomdata.com

Data and Report Licensing:

949.502.8313

datareports@attomdata.com

