Riley Permian Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conference

OKLAHOMA CITY, March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE American: REPX) (" Riley Permian ") today announced that members of its management will present and be available for meetings with investors at the upcoming 35th Annual Roth Conference.

35th Annual Roth Conference, March 12th-14th

Location: The Ritz Carlton, Laguna Niguel, CA

1-on-1 Meetings: Monday and Tuesday, March 13th and 14th

Registration: Roth Conference

About Riley Permian

Riley Permian is a growth-oriented, independent oil and natural gas company focused on the acquisition, exploration, development and production of oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. For more information, please visit www.rileypermian.com.

About Roth Capital Partners

Roth Capital Partners, LLC (www.roth.com) is a relationship-driven, full-service investment banking firm that provides strategic and financial advisory services to emerging growth companies and their investors. Roth is privately-owned and dedicated to the small-cap public market.

Investor Contact:

Rick D'Angelo

405-438-0126

IR@rileypermian.com

