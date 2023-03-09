Prolira Appoints Dominic Spadafore as Chief Executive Officer

Seasoned medtech executive with over two decades of industry experience and a proven track record of successfully commercializing disruptive medical technologies

UTRECHT, Netherlands, March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Prolira BV, a high-tech company focused on early detection of acute brain failure to improve patient outcomes, has appointed Dominic J. Spadafore as its new Chief Executive Offer (CEO). Mr. Spadafore's appointment comes at a critical stage for the company as it builds on its success in Europe and prepares for the US market release of its first commercial product, the DeltaScan® Brain State Monitor, for detecting acute brain failure. In his new role, Mr. Spadafore will be responsible for setting Prolira's strategic direction, leading the US commercialization efforts for DeltaScan, supporting continued growth in key European markets and identifying strategic partners.

"Prolira is at a critical inflection point as we prepare for the US launch of our DeltaScan Brain State Monitor for detecting acute brain failure, which impacts millions of hospitalized patients annually," said Rutger van Merkerk, Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer, Prolira. "Dominic's expertise in launching new medical products, knowledge of the US market, and relationships with key stakeholders are invaluable and will enable the company to realize its mission to improve the care paradigm for acute brain failure worldwide."

Prior to joining Prolira as Senior Vice President of US Operations in 2022, Mr. Spadafore served as the US President of The Surgical Company, a leading distributor of innovative medical products based in The Netherlands. He has held various executive leadership roles in the industry, including Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Somanetics Corporation (acquired by Covidien), where he led the successful launch of a new hemodynamic vital sign, and Vice President of Sales & Marketing for Netherlands-based Bmeye BV (acquired by Edwards Life Sciences), where he played a critical role introducing a novel non-invasive cardiac output device.

"I am honored to lead the company at this exciting time," said Mr. Spadafore, CEO, Prolira. "DeltaScan offers a compelling value proposition for providers and patients impacted by acute brain failure, which is often overlooked and underdiagnosed. I look forward to working with our talented team to expand access to this novel technology in the US market and key European countries."

The DeltaScan Brain State Monitor is the first bedside electroencephalogram (EEG) designed to help clinicians quickly and objectively determine if a patient has acute brain failure, often before clinical symptoms occur. Each year, approximately 50% of surgical and ICU patients in the US and Europe are at risk of developing acute brain failure (encompassing delirium)1, yet up to 88% of cases are missed2 as the most widely used detection tools are checklist-based and subjective. Acute brain failure is caused by underlying conditions, such as post-operative infections, organ failures, and metabolic disorders. Detecting and treating acute brain failure earlier is important, as it helps prevent permanent cognitive dysfunction while decreasing hospital stays.3

About Prolira:

Prolira is a high-tech company, founded by Rutger van Merkerk and Annemarie Willems, dedicated to the growing healthcare problem of acute brain failure (acute encephalopathy and delirium), a serious response of the brain to common underlying medical conditions such as kidney failure or lung infections. Every year, millions of hospital patients are at risk of acute brain, leading to longer hospital stays, increased healthcare costs, and long-term cognitive impairment. Prolira's DeltaScan® Brain State Monitor is the world's first EEG bedside device with a validated proprietary algorithm to support clinicians in their quest to optimize patient recovery. For more information, visit www.prolira.com.

References:

1. Inouye et al, Lancet. 2014; 383: 911–922

2. Marcantonio, et al. N Engl J Med 2017; 377: 1456-66

3. Kimchi et al. - 2019 – Neurology 2019; 93: e1-e12

