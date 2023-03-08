WishGarden Herbs Develops New Formula with Chlorophyll and Adaptogenic, Nutritive Herbs

Chlorophyll & Friends Supports the Most Important Functions in the Body

LOUISVILLE, Colo., March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- WishGarden Herbs Inc., a leading herbal supplement brand in the United States, is excited to announce their launch of a new liquid herbal extract formula, Chlorophyll & Friends.

WishGarden Herbs, Inc., one of North America’s leading providers of liquid herbal extracts. (PRNewsfoto/WishGarden Herbs) (PRNewswire)

WishGarden Herbs launches Chlorophyll and Friends, daily well-being with chlorophyll, nettle, tulsi, peppermint, moringa

Chlorophyll & Friends is where traditional methods meet modern trends and creative strategy. We paired chlorophyll with a nutritive botanical blend to create a unique and highly efficacious liquid herbal tincture. With chlorophyll as the star, this blend contains multiple herbs that work synergistically to create full-body results and deliver a superior sensory experience.

Chlorophyll alkalizes the body and increases blood oxygen levels. Holy Basil is an adaptogen that supports a healthy stress response. Nettle is highly nutritive while energizing and detoxifying. Moringa supports a healthy inflammatory response and peppermint is a carminative that creates a refreshing taste profile.* With bright green color and taste, Chlorophyll & Friends provides vitality that can be experienced inside and out (and yes, it's a nod to Phil Lesh's side hustle).

"Chlorophyll has been undoubtedly a trend in the past few years, so we developed a product with greater functionality and nutritional benefits while also staying true to our year 44-year expertise. Getting your daily greens has never been easier," said Sindy Wise, WishGarden's formulator and VP of Business Development. "Part of WishGarden's innovation model is to create products that are better tasting and guaranteed efficacious. With our proprietary extraction method, we're able to achieve that."

WishGarden will be exhibiting at New Hope Network's Natural Products Expo West in Anaheim, March 7-11th and invite everyone to come sample Chlorophyll & Friends at Booth #N2021.

Chlorophyll & Friends is available online at wishgardenherbs.com and actively being sold into retailers. It's available in a pump top 2 fl. oz glass bottle for $24.99.

About WishGarden Herbs

Woman-owned and family-run since 1979, WishGarden is determined to restore Herbalism's rightful place in modern healthcare by making effective herbal remedies approachable and accessible to all. They craft their formulas using extensive scientific research as well as drawing upon thousands of years of traditional use. An understanding of human physiology but also lifestyle and behavior helps them create formulas that meet the real needs of modern life. They prioritize sourcing organic, sustainable herbs from fair trade, family-owned farms, and qualified suppliers. Join the community @wishgardenherbs.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

CONTACT:

Sindy Wise

VP, Business Development

sindy@wishgardenherbs.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE WishGarden Herbs