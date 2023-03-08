Decipher Fat Burning: A Breath Analyzer Achieved Funding Goal on Indiegogo in 1 Hour

SINGAPORE, March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Singapore-based Tech startup Metanoia Sensing has announced a new breath analyzer 'MetaNose' to help people monitor their fat (lipid) burning status. The device also provides insights into the users' metabolic health risk such as diabetic related conditions.

The MetaNose device has been launched on Indiegogo and has reached its funding goal within the first hour. (Indiegogo link: https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/metanose-fat-burning-made-easy-breath-analyzer/)

It is common for people to have frustrations with various dieting methods and exercises since they are uncertain about which routines suit their body types. Human bodies, by nature, tend to conserve fats and burn carbohydrates for energy. MetaNose is able to tell you how and when your fat burning is activated and elevated. The non-invasive device is the best companion for individuals who are on ketogenic diet, exercising or simply trying to lose fat.

MetaNose is made of environmentally sustainable materials, including those for assembly and packaging. Recyclable materials are used to reduce the overall production cost while achieving high quality and producing less emission that is harmful to the planet.

The Science of MetaNose

MetaNose determines the metabolic condition of the user from a single breath, by utilizing a state-of-the-art Micro-Electro-Mechanical System (MEMS) acetone sensor and a signal processing algorithm, which measure the volatile organic compounds (VOCs) in exhaled breath and analyze the oxidative stress of lipid metabolism. The proprietary algorithm enables MetaNose to provide accurate information about blood glucose metabolism (burning of carbs) versus lipid metabolism (burning of fat) to personalize user experience toward different fitness goals and monitor the effectiveness of ketogenic diet and workout routines.

Dr Gui, the clinical collaborator from a Singaporean hospital group, said "Being a non-invasive method without the pricking of needles or the urine strips, MetaNose can provide an accurate and affordable solution to the market. The device also provides recommendations on diet, fasting, workout, overall fitness and health. This technology reflects the trend of point-of-care solutions, and it allows consumers to detect and monitor their own metabolic health from the comfort of their home."

For more information, please visit https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/metanose-fat-burning-made-easy-breath-analyzer/ or email the founder at dufang@metanose.ai.

About Metanoia Sensing

Metanoia Sensing is a deep-tech startup focusing on the development of portable breathalyzer for health and fitness monitoring. The founding team comes from National University of Singapore and have successfully developed and commercialized a breath testing platform for disease screening. Metanoia Sensing is devoted to bringing the state-of-the-art breath testing technology to consumers' home at the most affordable cost.

