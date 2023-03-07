The Open Access Model; a New Milestone for Eeyou Communications

Eeyou Communications has announced that it will be transitioning to an Open Access resale model starting in the spring of 2023.

CHIBOUGAMAU, QC, March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - To continue its mission of supporting the autonomy as well as the social and economic development of the Eeyou Istchee James Bay region, Eeyou Communications, a non-profit corporation, is updating its business model by opening the residential service resale market to multiple providers. The adoption of the Open Access resale model will benefit residents of the region by providing a diversification of service offerings and competitive prices for residential services including internet, telephone, and television.

Eeyou Communications - Logo Vert (CNW Group/Eeyou Communications) (PRNewswire)

Successfully launched worldwide, including in several cities in the United States, the Open Access model represents an opportunity for innovation in the region and an opening of the market for internet service resellers in the country. This initiative will allow internet service resale companies to establish themselves in our region by leveraging Eeyou Communications' existing modern infrastructure, simply by interconnecting to one of Eeyou Communications' two points of presence in Montreal, thus allowing them to provide their services to all communities in the territory.

"This is an important step in the evolution of telecommunications services in the region, which will allow consumers in Eeyou Istchee James Bay to access a diversified and modern service offering for the first time. This new direction is perfectly aligned with the mission of Eeyou Communications, which exists to meet the needs of the people, organizations, and businesses in the region," states Eeyou Communications' president, Mr. Alfred Loon.

Owned by regional public administrations, Eeyou Communications provides broadband telecom transport using advanced, highly redundant, and reliable technologies through fiber optic infrastructure designed for the northern environment and the vast distances characterizing the territory served. In addition, Eeyou Communications' network is suitable for voice, data, video, and internet transit. All of the organization's revenues are reinvested in the operation, maintenance, modernization, and expansion of the network to provide modern and reliable services to all communities in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay region.

We are very proud to work with our service providers and clients to create a more open, competitive, and choice-rich telecommunications market, which will benefit the entire regional population.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Eeyou Communications