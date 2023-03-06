UPSHER-SMITH LAUNCHES DICYCLOMINE HYDROCHLORIDE TABLETS

Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 9:00 AM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago

MAPLE GROVE, Minn., March 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Upsher-Smith Laboratories, LLC (Upsher-Smith) today announced the launch of Dicyclomine Hydrochloride Tablets, USP 20 mg. This product launch is a result of Upsher-Smith's strategic partnership with CorePharma LLC, a leader in product development and manufacturing, and demonstrates Upsher-Smith's company-wide effort to grow its portfolio of products through strategic partnerships and product acquisitions.

Upsher-Smith Laboratories, Inc. (PRNewsFoto/Upsher-Smith Laboratories, Inc.)
Upsher-Smith Laboratories, Inc. (PRNewsFoto/Upsher-Smith Laboratories, Inc.)(PRNewswire)

The dicyclomine hydrochloride tablet market had U.S. sales of approximately $33 million for the 12 months ending March 2022 according to IQVIA.

Product Information

Product

Strength

NDC #

Package Size

Dicyclomine HCl Tablets, USP

20 mg

0832-6052-11

100-count bottle

Dicyclomine HCl Tablets, USP

20 mg

0832-6052-10

1000-count bottle

For questions about ordering, please call Upsher-Smith at 1-800-654-2299.

Please refer to full Prescribing Information for Dicyclomine Hydrochloride Tablets, USP here. You can also call 1-888-650-3789 to obtain a copy of the full Prescribing Information. You are encouraged to report suspected adverse reactions to Upsher-Smith Laboratories, LLC at 1-855-899-9180 or to the FDA by visiting http://www.fda.gov/medwatch.

About Upsher-Smith

Upsher-Smith Laboratories, LLC is a trusted U.S. pharmaceutical company that strives to improve the health and lives of patients through an unwavering commitment to high-quality products and sustainable growth. The company brings brands and generics to a wide array of customers, always backed by its attentive level of service, strong industry relationships, and dedication to uninterrupted supply. For more information, visit www.upsher-smith.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/upsher-smith-launches-dicyclomine-hydrochloride-tablets-301763387.html

SOURCE Upsher-Smith Laboratories, LLC

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.