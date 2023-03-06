RapidFlight to Participate in the 2023 XPONENTIAL™ Expo Hosted by AUVSI

RapidFlight returns to the XPONENTIAL™ Expo for the second year in a row



DENVER, March 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RapidFlight, a Virginia-based unmanned aircraft manufacturing company, announced it will participate in the AUVSI (Association for Uncrewed Vehicle Systems International) XPONENTIAL™ Expo held May 9-11, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

RapidFlight will be on site at the 2023 AUVSI XPONENTIAL™ Expo in Booth 4637 to showcase the company's advanced unmanned aircraft systems and capabilities. (PRNewswire)

RapidFlight will attend the 2023 AUVSI XPONENTIAL™ Expo (Booth 4637) to showcase its advanced unmanned aircraft systems.

The RapidFlight team will be on-site for the entire conference in Booth 4637 to engage with industry professionals, customers from across the country, and anyone who wants to learn more about the future of unmanned aerial systems. XPONENTIAL brings the cutting edge of the UAV industry to Denver, and is an experience unlike any other. RapidFlight is proud to be represented and showcase its recent accomplishments and advanced capabilities.

"We are proud to be AUVSI members and we look forward to connecting with the community and fellow industry leaders this May in Denver. XPONENTIAL and RapidFlight are building for tomorrow," said Jay Gundlach, Ph.D., RapidFlight's Chief Executive Officer.

Learn more about the Expo and register at XPONENTIAL.org .

About AUVSI

AUVSI is the world's largest nonprofit organization dedicated to the advancement of uncrewed systems and robotics and represents corporations and professionals from more than 60 countries involved in industry, government, and academia. AUVSI members work in the defense, civil, and commercial markets. For more information, visit www.auvsi.org .

About RapidFlight

RapidFlight is an integrated designer and manufacturer of unmanned aircraft based in Manassas, Virginia. RapidFlight is accelerating the time from concept to flight while building aircraft systems that meet the demanding challenges, evolving requirements, and tight timelines that are inherent to our national security. Through next-generation manufacturing processes and a team of industry leaders RapidFlight is ushering in a new era of aircraft manufacturing. For more information, visit www.rapidflight.aero .

RapidFlight

Contact: Derek Lewis

Phone: 703-623-4936

Email: derek.lewis@rapidflight.aero

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE RapidFlight