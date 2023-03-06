RACHAEL RAY PARTNERS WITH NEW RESTAURANT 'TRUST BAE' TO MENTOR AMBITIOUS WOMEN CHEFS

The New Opening by Simplevenue and Sushi by Bou CEO Erika London will Partner with Rachael Ray to Empower Female Chefs by Supporting Their Restaurateur Journeys

NEW YORK, March 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Simplevenue CEO Erika London announces the launch of its newest concept, Trust Bae (1204 Broadway, New York, 917-268-7268, www.trustbae.com ), opening today on International Women's Day, showcasing the cuisine and culinary point of view of leading, ambitious female chefs. This location features the first of many openings with a Japanese-style menu with Filipino flair from Celebrity Chef Frances Tariga (Top Chef, Beat Bobby Flay, Chopped).

Women lead less than 7 percent of US restaurants and less than 5 percent are hospitality CEOs.

Akin to other Simplevenue concepts (Sushi by Boū, Sushi Suite, Fins and Scales, and Omakaseed), Trust Bae will be an intimate counter-style tasting experience guided by its chefs. However, with this new concept, each location will serve as an incubator of each woman chef's unique culinary concept, providing an outlet to express their culinary journey in a safe, invigorating, nurturing space.

Ahead of the launch of this first location, London enlisted television personality and entrepreneur Rachael Ray who will be supporting and mentoring each of the aspiring chefs.

"I am looking forward to guiding some of the next generation's female cooks and chef powerhouses through their culinary journeys," said Ray. "I believe in the power of building personal brands and leveraging them through the formation of new business models and I am excited to help scout and empower these up and coming talents."

Mentorships, advocacy and initiatives such as Trust Bae are crucial to ensure an increase in these numbers and seeing women advance in the hospitality space. This type of mentorship and advocacy is a small step towards bridging the gender gap in this industry and inevitably provides more opportunities for other women to express their culinary points of view.

As the brand expands to new cities where sister restaurant Sushi by Bou is located in New York, Chicago and Miami, the new venues will highlight a talented woman chef in the kitchen while learning how to run and scale their own restaurant concept.

London's Simplevenue team behind the Trust Bae brand is comprised of a lineup of brilliant and skillful women, including; Trust Bae Executive Chef - Frances Tariga, Director of Marketing - Alexis Carranza, Regional GM - Amanda Mi, HR & Recruiting Director - Jessica Sanchez, Director of Hospitality - Monica Cabral and Interior Designer - Diana Romeo.

"Trust Bae's mission is to entrust visionary women by giving them the space to leverage their unique personal and professional journeys to create distinct culinary experiences to be shared in a unique and intimate setting," said London.

ABOUT SIMPLEVENUE:

Simplevenue is an NYC-based hospitality group led by restaurateurs Michael Sinensky and Erika London, specializing in micro restaurants and bringing incredible concepts to underutilized spaces. With over 15 years of experience, Simplevenue brings an elegant and new-age touch to a classic take on the old-school Sushi Counter. Brands include: Sushi by Boū and sister brand Sushi Suite, Fins and Scales, which offers a Kosher omakase experience, and Omakaseed, a plant-based omakase. More venues nationwide are in the pipeline.

ABOUT RACHAEL RAY:

Rachael Ray is a television personality, businesswoman, celebrity cook, philanthropist, and author. She hosts the Emmy-award winning daytime talk show, Rachael Ray, and the A&E series Rachael Ray's Italian Dream Home.

In 2007, Rachael launched a nonprofit organization, Yum-o! that empowers kids and their families to develop healthy relationships with food and cooking. In 2010, she launched the pet food line Rachael Ray Nutrish, which fully funds The Rachael Ray Foundation whose goal is to support causes that help animals in need, and Yum-o! related initiatives. She also has a line of kitchen items as well as home furnishings. To learn more visit rachaelray.com and follow her on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook for more cooking inspiration.

