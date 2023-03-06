Health & Science Leader, Dr. Ifeoma C. Udoh, Appointed Executive Vice President, Policy, Advocacy and Science for the Nation's Leading Black Women's Health Organization

WASHINGTON, March 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Black Women's Health Imperative (BWHI) is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Ifeoma C. Udoh as its new Executive Vice President of Policy, Advocacy and Science. In this role, Dr. Udoh will lead the organization's efforts to develop policy strategy, advance advocacy initiatives and lead research that promotes the organization's mission and values.

At BWHI, Dr. Udoh will lead a team to mobilize the legislative community to ensure reproductive justice for Black women.

Dr. Udoh is a highly accomplished health scientific leader with nearly 20 years of experience in implementing science-driven and community-based solutions towards the advancement of health equity. Prior to joining BWHI, Dr. Udoh served as Senior Research Scientist and Managing Director at ETR, a non-profit organization committed to improving health outcomes and advancing health equity for youth, families, and communities. There she was pivotal in shaping the organization's impact in health education and the well-being of individuals and communities.

As Executive Vice President of Policy, Advocacy and Science, Dr. Udoh will lead BWHI's work to engage with key stakeholders, including policymakers, government officials and other organizations, to advance its policy and advocacy objectives.

"The Black Women's Health Imperative policy efforts center Black women in legislation.

The problems Black women face are complex and influenced by multiple societal, political, and economic factors. Dr Udoh will lead a team to mobilize the legislative community to ensure reproductive justice for Black women; that they have access to quality care and are included in clinical research. And, she will ensure Black women's voices are heard in the halls of Congress at the Federal level and in State Houses across the nation. As we build the future for Black women's health, we strive to bring data, science, and evidence to address our most pressing issues. We couldn't be more pleased to have Dr Udoh bring her considerable skills and expertise to this work." said Linda Goler Blount, MPH, President of BWHI.

Dr. Udoh earned her Bachelor of Science degrees in Microbiology and Molecular genetics from the University of California Los Angeles, and her Ph.D. in Medical Anthropology from the University of California Berkeley. She has authored numerous articles in peer-reviewed scientific journals and is a recognized expert in healthcare programming, policy, and practice.

"I am filled with honor and joy to join the ranks of an organization with the history and impact that BWHI has in the uplifting of health equity needs of Black women and girls. We are at a critical crossroads in the health policy and health access needs in this country for women, and I am honored that I will get to work with dedicated partners and team members who are driven to improve the outcomes on Black women's health by driving forward evidence and science into policy and practice," said Dr. Udoh.

Dr. Udoh will represent BWHI at the National Urban League's 2023 Legislative Policy Conference as a panelist during the session entitled "Protecting Black Women's Health" for Women's History Month.

This event will be live and in person and will take place on Tuesday, March 7th, 2023, from 11:00am EST to 12:30pm EST.

Established originally as the National Black Women's Health Project in 1983, the BWHI is the oldest national non-profit organization dedicated to improving the health and wellness of our nation's 21 million Black women and girls — physically, emotionally, and financially. Our core mission is advancing health equity and social justice for Black women, across the lifespan, through policy, advocacy, education, research, and leadership development. https://bwhi.org/

